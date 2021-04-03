Sia’s new hackathon focuses on content creation for its Skynet platform

Sia’s team has a registry in place for the cryptocurrency community to participate in a hackathon aimed at designing decentralized applications that facilitate creating, sharing and interacting with content and media on the Skynet platform.

In an announcement published on his blog on March 31, David Vorick, co-founder and CEO of Sia, points out that the event, which will begin on April 9 and close on May 31, is the first hackathon where prizes will be awarded to the users. They have had USD 25,000 to distribute among the participants.

The goal is for Skynet platform users to take advantage of the strengths of the applications that are designed at the Skynet Spring 2021 Hackathon. Based on this, those who create interesting content, which also gains popularity in the community, will be rewarded.

Skynet is a distributed data storage service. It was released by Sia team in February 2020, based on its blockchain. With this platform they propose to create a massive storage system both for websites and for the backup and use of various applications, which can be accessed directly on the internet.

As part of the hackathon, new technology will be introduced to Skynet in order to provide participants with more development tools. “This time we will introduce both MySky and the data access controller, or DAC,” the publication states.

The former will serve hackers to store and manage data, while DAC (ContentRecordles) will help manage the data that is shared between applications. It will also be used to report on content interactions on the competition leaderboard.

The hackathon will take place in three phases: construction, exploration, and a viewing period. In the first stage, the highest accumulated prize (of USD 20,000) will be awarded. There, the participants work in teams to develop the applications with which the content and media on Skynet will be created, shared and interacted with.

In the second phase, with a prize pool of more than USD 3,000, the Skynet community will be given a period of two weeks to use the created applications. The prizes will be awarded to those who create the best content.

The final stage offers a prize pool of USD 2,000 and has been referred to by the Sia project as the “phase of dreams.” “Participants will be invited to create essays and other forward-thinking artworks, attempting to imagine a world where decentralization has been successful.”

A hackathon focused on community engagement

In his writing, Vorick delves into Sia’s goals with the hackathon, which will be focused on community engagement. “We want developers to create tools that allow users to share things with the world.”

Whether those things are memes, shower thoughts, photos, videos, blog posts, playlists, galleries of other people’s memes, comments, code snippets, or just about anything else. We are looking for applications that allow users to express themselves and share it with the world. David Vorick, co-founder and CEO of Sia.

Taking into account the previous ideas, it is wanted that the new applications make it easier for users to interact with the material created. “For example, an application that loads content from other applications and allows users to write comments on that content,” says the publication.

During the event a decentralized leaderboard will be used to monitor both the content that is developed and the interaction that the public has with it. In this way, the participants will be scored to choose the winners.

Skynet users will be rewarded for creating and sharing content. Source: picjumbo / pexels.com.

“We are aware that certain types of content, such as memes, will have a much easier assembly point than other types of content, such as long-form blog posts.” Therefore, the classification table that will be used to guide the evaluation will not be the only evaluation criterion.

It is worth remembering that a few weeks ago Sia launched a new licensing system to monetize development on Skynet.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the scheme establishes that all outgoing financial transactions on the network, executed with the native cryptocurrency siacoin (SC), will be subject to the payment of a 20% fee. The amount will be given to the Skynet Labs team as a mechanism to provide developers with a sustainable business model.