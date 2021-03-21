Siacoin and Filecoin are the first of the weekly top with growths that exceed 100%

Key facts: Siacoin creates licensing system keeping Skynet open source, and goes up 100%.

Filecoin increases 80%, after being incorporated into the investment funds of Grayscale.

Over the course of the week of March 15-21, 2021, the cryptocurrency market has been mostly bullish. More than 60% of altcoins show progress that exceeds 70% at the time of writing, according to statistics from Coin Check Up.

The most appreciated cryptocurrencies in these seven days are led by Siacoin (SC), which launched a new licensing system for its Skynet platform. They follow him Filecoin (FIL), included in the list of investment funds of Grayscale; Y Beam (BEAM), which prepares the implementation of smart contracts.

The weekly top is completed with Tron (TRX), on whose blockchain actress Lindsay Lohan will issue new non-fungible tokens (NFT); Y Ripple XRP, which is advancing its RippleNet expansion plans outside the United States.

The price of bitcoin registered a decline at the end of this week, despite the fact that at the beginning of the week it once again exceeded USD 60,000. On average BTC depreciated by 5% in these seven days.

The pioneering cryptocurrency experienced slight corrections following the momentum it gained the previous week. The price ranged from a low of $ 53,393 to a high of $ 61,650.

Despite the decline, more news shows how institutional investments and interest in cryptocurrency have been sustained. A new report from German bank Deutsche Bank highlighted that the cryptocurrency’s $ 1 trillion capitalization makes it too important to ignore. The report claims that Bitcoin is here to stay, even as it remains volatile in the markets.

The value of Ether (ETH) is also slightly declining and falling by 5%, moving between $ 1,719 and $ 1,939 in seven days.

A few days ago the co-creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, assured that the blockchain could experience a hard fork, as happened in 2017 when Ethereum Classic (ETC) emerged. According to the developer, the reason could be that some miners and users prefer to continue using the current version of the network and not move to Ethereum 2.0. However, he considers that the “risks” of the blockchain splitting “are much lower” than they existed in the past.

Meanwhile, other relevant cryptocurrencies on the market they show ups and downs. Cardano (ADA) is up 11%, while Ripple’s XRP gains around 12% and ranks in the weekly top. At the same time Polkadot (DOT) falls 0.4%, and Litecoin loses 10%.

Sia monetizes open source licensing system for Skynet

The Siacoin team launched this week a licensing system for Skynet, your platform for distributed data storage service. The new scheme establishes that all outgoing financial transactions on the network will be subject to the payment of a 20% fee, which will be delivered to the Skynet Labs team of developers.

The announcement was made on March 18 on Sia’s blog, amid the constant growth in the value of her native cryptocurrency, Siacoin. SC’s price topped 100% on March 20, when it traded at a high of 0.0296. On average the cryptocurrency rose 74.2%.

“As long as the 20% fee is met, the Skynet codebase can be used, modified, and redistributed without permission from the Skynet Labs team,” says the post about its new license, highlighting that the open source scheme is maintained. The goal is to enable developers to maintain a sustainable business model.

Additionally, Sia continues to promote a developer hackathon for Skynet, which It will be held from April 2 to May 17 next. Some days ago the winner was chosen among the participants of a creative challenge, which the company did, in conjunction with creary.net, to choose the design of the graphic image of the competition.

SC’s market capitalization is USD 1.16 billion and daily trade volume is USD 341 million.

Skynet’s new licensing system establishes a 20% payment for outgoing transactions. Source: Coin Check Up.

Grayscale opened new investment fund for Filecoin

Investment firm Grayscale released on March 17 a list of the new cryptocurrencies that it included in the fund offering for its clients. Opened new products based on 5 cryptocurrencies, among which is Filecoin. In this context, FIL’s price began to rise on the same date, achieving an average advance of 53% in seven days.

As reported in CriptoNoticias, in addition to Filecoin, the other cryptocurrencies to which investment funds were opened in Grayscale are Chainlink (LINK), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Decentraland (MANA) and Livepeer (LPT). Most experienced a price increase after the announcement. In the particular case of FIL It peaked at $ 95 on March 17. Its value has remained constant in that price range for the following days.

On the other hand, it was also learned that New Universal (Newu) will buy mining equipment from FIL. The Shenzhen-listed Chinese company wants to buy computer servers and data storage systems from another company called Sesumg. The team will connect to decentralized storage protocol InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) on which Filecoin is running.

FIL’s market capitalization is USD 395 million and daily trade volume is USD 8 million.

On March 17, Filecoin is already part of the list of 13 cryptocurrencies that are offered through Grayscale investment funds. Source: Coin Check Up.

Beam Announces Upcoming Smart Contract Implementation

Beam is currently in preparation for the release of Beam 6.0, its next version of software. According to the information published in its most recent weekly report, they are going to introduce a mechanism for the implementation of smart contracts, called Beam Shaders.

As explained by the Beam team, the so-called Beam Shaders will also have additional functionality that will allow to build various decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) about Beam, “with the privacy we all know,” they say. This refers to one of the properties that characterizes this network, thanks to the MimbleWimble privacy protocol.

Meanwhile, the price of Beam showed a significant advance, rising 28% in seven days. The value of the cryptocurrency peaked at $ 1.24 on March 20, with some corrections the following days.

The developer team hopes that smart contracts will be available on the new decentralized platform BeamX, which is now in the experimental stage and will launch on the mainnet later this year.

BEAM’s market capitalization is $ 100 million and the 24-hour trading volume is $ 60 million.

Beam goes up in price amid preparations for its next network upgrade. Source: Coin Check Up.

Lindsay Lohan Partners with Justin Sun to Launch NFT on Tron

Amid the fever caused by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the ecosystem, actress and model Lindsay Lohan announced on Twitter your decision to issue their own NFTs through Tron’s blockchain platform. The actress’s message coincided with an increase in the price of TRX, which on average advanced 17% in the week.

In her tweet, Lohan promoted a conversation she would have on the Clubhouse social network with Tron founder Justin Sun and former T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “I couldn’t be happier to be part of this revolution, helping to bridge the gap between content creators and fans,” he said.

The sale of the actress’s NFTs, which has already auctioned other collectibles, will take place in a new “clearing house” (NFT clearinghouse) on the Tron blockchain, which also touts the participation of musicians Swae Lee, Tyga, Ne-Yo, Soulja Boy, and other celebrities.

It is estimated that the new NFT of the actress be auctioned on March 27. TRX’s market capitalization is $ 4 billion and daily trade volume is $ 2.73 billion.

Lindsay Lohan teamed up with Justin Sun to air his upcoming NFTs. Source: Coin Check Up.

Amid the current demand facing Ripple in the United States, the cryptocurrency XRP registers significant growth in recent days. On average, a 12% advance is observed in the week, which places XRP in the fifth place of the weekly top.

Apparently everything is due to the movements that the company carries out in territories outside the United States, as on March 18 they appointed a new CEO for the Southeast Asia region. It is about a former Uber executive, Brooks Entwistle, who will be in charge of promoting the use of XRP and addressing regulatory issues throughout the Asia Pacific region, according to the publication.

With these actions, Ripple seeks to continue with its plans to expand the RippleNet platform in Asia (for cross-border payments with XRP). This despite the ongoing lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse claimed in early March that his projects would not be affected by the US XRP legal issue.

The price of XRP started to increase from March 16. After several ups and downs, it reaches a peak of $ 0.5491 on March 20. In the last hours the cryptocurrency registers a slight downward trend. The market capitalization is $ 21.19 billion and the 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.73 billion.