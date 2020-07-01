A few months ago, We learned from an interview for the television show, The Morning Mash Up, that Australian singer Sia had adopted two young men 18 years old last year. The artist divorced in 2016 from the filmmaker Erik Anders Lang and from that moment, according to what she told GQ magazine, she decided that she was going to be single and that she was going to move on without the need for a couple to accompany her. Despite this decision, she also stated that she did not give up her desire to become a mother. Now, just a few months later we have heard the news that Sia is already a grandmother.

The surprising announcement has been made through an interview on Apple Music with Zane Lowe. “My youngest son has 2 babies” revealed the Australian interpreter and added: “I am immediately horrified. No, I am fine.” Also, the singer has admitted that she is quite happy and that it is one more step in her family: “They call me ‘Nana’, but I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey’, like Kris [Jenner]”, points out the Australian.

The singer has also admitted that the life of her children has been for years as “a roller coaster” until she finally adopted them, according to what she herself said during the interview, her children lived in more than 8 different places throughout her childhood and adolescence and explains that at no time have they had any kind of stability. Now, this news marks a new stage in both the lives of your children and yours.

Sia and her children

The singer explained a few months ago that she had adopted two teenagers and how her life had changed: “I adopted my two children last year. They were both 18 years old, now they are 19 They no longer had the right to be part of the foster care system. I love them very much.”Sia explained. The singer currently lives with her children in her house in Los Angeles with the foster dogs that she has adopted in recent years.

The Australian interpreter also revealed how the confinement of the coronavirus pandemic passed with the young people: “For both of us it is being quite difficult. For one more than for the other. But they are both doing things that are right for them right now, that help them a lot. They do many educational activities that are very good for them, “said the artist.