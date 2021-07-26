Shyamalan’s ‘Tiempo’ takes number one at the US box office

The billboards of North American cinemas are gradually filling up with blockbusters ideal to enjoy this summer in the fresh air of the air conditioning, also with the aim of reminding viewers in the United States that a movie is not enjoyed the same in the cinema as it is at home. ‘Black Widow’ (Disney), ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ (Warner), ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ (Paramount), ‘TiFast & Furious 9empo’ (Universal) … All the majors are taking advantage of the return of theaters, but the public is not so eager to return for their part.

Despite the good premieres of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, they are not holding up the passage of time very well, something that is usually very common in the summer season. If the Fast & Furious 9 film had the worst drop in a Marvel movie in its second week, LeBron James’ feature film also hit a major smack in its second weekend, dropping almost 70% from its premiere. As it is also available on HBO Max at no additional cost, it is not easy to calculate if the puncture is due to the fact that the public is not interested in the Looney Tunes basketball game or if those who wanted to see it in the movies already did so in its first weekend and the rest are satisfied with watching it in streaming.

Although the figures in general are not being to launch rockets, M. Night Shyamalan has been overjoyed to see that ‘Time’ has opened at number one at the box office taking into account the competition. It has raised $ 16.5 million in its first weekend, a very short figure, but with the Delta variant of COVID again grabbing alarmist headlines and less of the North American population vaccinated, the paradisiac thriller did not have the most optimal situation. Shyamalan achieves a new podium in his career (he had already achieved number one with ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘Signs’, ‘The Forest’, ‘Multiple’ and ‘Glass’). The film arrives on July 30 in Spanish cinemas.

‘Snake Eyes’ loses to Shyamalan

The loser this week is ‘Snake Eyes’, which despite a fairly large hype has only achieved $ 13.3 million and a second position. Despite the fact that the public at the exit of the screenings has given it a slightly higher grade than ‘Time’, the Shyamalan film has almost covered its budget with its premiere and the Henry Golding film will depend on what it can accumulate in the next few days and in international markets. And there it is also complicated because it is already being projected in 37 more countries and has only added 4 million dollars outside the United States. In Spain we will see it in theaters from August 13.

The other good news among such mediocre figures comes to us thanks to Dominic Toretto. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ has become the first film to exceed 600 million dollars worldwide in times of pandemic.