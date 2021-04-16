Shy Away: Twenty One Pilots Announces New Album.

Twenty One Pilots, successful musical duo formed by Americans Tyler Robert Joseph and Josh Dun, surprised their loyal fans with the launch of the song ‘Shy away‘on digital platforms. This song is the first single from his sixth studio album, which will be titled ‘Scaled and Icy‘ and will be released this next May 21.

In addition, Twenty One Pilots will offer a livestream on the same day of the album’s release when they will perform the new songs live for the first time. Tickets are available at this link.

Scaled And Icy was composed, and produced mainly, by singer and multi-instrumentalist Tyler Joseph from his home during confinement, with drummer Josh Dun recording his parts on his own through virtual sessions, something that according to the press release that they have sent to the media has led them to “reach a new level of introspection in the process, adapting a more imaginative and daring approach to their compositions.”

Along with the premiere of the song, Twenty One Pilots premiered the music video for ‘Shy away‘on the YouTube platform. According to a statement issued by the duo, ‘Scaled and Icy‘is a record production that was made during the current coronavirus pandemic.

It was also revealed that the new album will feature 11 songs, all of which were written by vocalist Tyler Robert Joseph, while Josh Dun has contributed to the making of ‘Scaled and Icy‘by means of the battery. Notably, this release comes two years after the duo released ‘Trench’.

The statement also talks about the emotions that fans will be able to find in the new album of Twenty One Pilots: “Find the duo processing their routines in reverse along with the predominant emotions of 2020: anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt.”

And have you already heard this new single? We leave you the link so you can take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sO-Y1Zbft4