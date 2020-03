Yaroslava Shvedova she can finally say that she is a free woman. After arriving at the airport of Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the same flight as a woman who tested positive for coronavirus, the Kazakh tennis player had to pass practically two weeks quarantine, isolated. After days of confinement and a long wait, Yaroslava announced on her Instagram the moment she was waiting for: “Hooray! They finally let me out. I’m coming home,” wrote the ex # 28 in the world.

