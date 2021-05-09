shutter, mirrored pentaprism and complex light processing composition

DSLR cameras are one of the most complex electromechanical devices of our day to day life, with a succession of components that allow light to be captured, reflected to the viewfinder and regulated to obtain the desired image. While disassembling a PC can be straightforward, the guides for disassembling professional SLR cameras show the compact composition of a chamber inside.

Here we explain what components a DSLR camera is made of and share with you some images of the cameras inside. A brief introductory review of the construction of cameras, a device that does not have much to envy to mobiles when it comes to hiding enormous engineering in a reduced chassis.

Main components of a DSLR camera

Unless you have been with a camera for a while or are very interested, it is not common to open and explore the interior of the cameras. As with other types of electronic devices, all components are usually soldered and technical knowledge is required to disassemble and / or repair an SLR camera.

Although there are components that differ from one camera to another, all of them include some basic components such as the sensor, the battery or the lens. The The following graphic is very representative to illustrate the different parts.

One of the basic elements is the main mirror, whereby light is reflected after passing through the lens. It is responsible for deflecting the light towards the focusing screen and the pentaprism. The focusing screen is a frosted glass that allows you to check the focus, while the mirrored pentaprism It is another of the main components of the camera. This is responsible for redirecting the image to the viewer and repositioning it vertically.

Image: Encyclopedia Britannica

We must understand that the light from a reflex camera bounces off successive mirrors inside and different mirrors are needed to reposition it and be able to see the image well in the viewfinder, since when passing through each of them the light is inverted. We also have the presence of reducing lenses to fit the image size to the viewfinder.

The viewfinder it is another element of a camera. It is where we look and it can be both optical and electronic. The shutter is the one that determines how much light passes to the sensor, while the sensor is in charge of collecting this light.

In addition to these optical elements to manage light, reflex cameras incorporate a screen, a battery, a compact memory and usually stabilization and flash systems.

The inside of a camera close up

Through the excellent iFixit repair service, with their respective disassembly guides, we can see what the inside of some DSLR cameras looks like up close. One of the most popular insider cameras of all time was the Nikon D5100 and it will help us to see some of its parts.

The first step they recommend to disassemble it is to remove the battery. Then you have to remove the screws. Because it is common for reflex cameras to have hundreds of screws. After the iFixit team what it does is disconnect the cables from the motherboard. As in any other electronic device, the cameras inside hide a small motherboard, with its flash memories and its RAM memory to store configurations.

The chamber cover can be removed to reveal many of the components. In addition to the shutter and mirrors mentioned above, there is a electric motor and a capacitor for the flash.

A large number of parts are compacted in a very small space. And that’s taking into account that these images are from a Nikon that has been around for many years and is in the entry-level range.

Image: iFixit

Youtuber Peter McKinnon showed on video the inside of a Canon EOS-1DX Mark II and it is also possible to appreciate how it is internal filter wheel of a camera or how the prism works with light for RGB signals with 3CCD cameras.

In case you’ve ever wondered what a camera’s (real) internal filter wheel looks like: https://t.co/MlNit8f6Vp – Manu Balseiro (@ManuBalseiro) August 16, 2018

ダ イ ク ロ イ ッ ク ミ ラ ー を 、 ス マ ホ の カ メ ラ レ ン ズ に 、 く っ つ け て 撮 影。 や っ ぱ 青 成分 は 少 な い ね。

そ う そ う 、 W を 構成 す る RGB の 各 比率 。VE さ ん な ら 覚 え て い ま す よ ね！

… っ て 、 あ れ っ て NTSC だ け の 話 で し た っ け？

私 も 怪 し い VE だ な ぁ。 pic.twitter.com/TollNfteQl – 中 継 車 販 売 の 有限会社 ビ ビ ッ ド (@obvan) August 16, 2018

DSLR cameras have very advanced mechanical parts. Unlike devices such as mobiles, where the vast majority are electronic. SLRs continue to work in the background through mirrors and lenses, as early cameras did.

An electronic device with hundreds of components

Building some chambers is a very careful process. With the Leica M10, the company showed us its factory in Germany where it reviewed its construction on video and revealed some data from the advanced camera.

Leica explains that her camera used 1,100 individual components, including 30 milled brass components, 126 screws and 17 optical elements. These numbers do not have to be repeated on all models, but serve as a representation of the complexity that DSLRs can have.

In Engadget Photo | These are the reasons why a SLR is still worth buying