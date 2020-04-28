Every player wants to score goals, but for Ron the expectation is even greater. The striker was the great reinforcement of the Palm Trees for the season, coming to the club to be an absolute starter, increase the firepower of Verdão and share the responsibility for individual plays in Verdão with Dudu.

Hired by Palmeiras for about 6 million euros (about R $ 28 million), equivalent to 50% of his economic rights, Rony has played for Alviverde in five matches, five as a starter. Despite having demonstrated quality, the striker has not yet rocked the nets.

Ron made his debut for Palmeiras in the classic against Santos

It was noticeable during these games that the player was anxious not to score and was always trying to leave his mark. After the victory of Palmeiras over Guaraní, by Libertadores, in which he collaborated with an assist for one of Luiz Adriano’s three goals, Rony talked about self-collection for scoring his first goal with the shirt of Verdão.

“I always try to stay focused. The mistake is part, I’m not going to get it right in the whole game. It’s about trying to have a good head, because things happen within the game. There are moves that you make and things don’t go as you want, but there are move in which things can flow. In football, things happen naturally and, thank God, they worked out. I was happy with an assistance “, said the player.

That same day, Vanderlei Luxemburgo commented on Ron’s anxiety. The Palmeiras coach is sure that the attacker will start to swing the nets more naturally after the first goal comes out.

“He is anxious to score a goal. When he scores, he will relax. If we take his performance, it was perfect, either from the right or the left, he put speed on the sides of the fields, he worried the opponents, he divided. I already told him relax that in a little while we will win with his goal “, said Luxemburg.

In the last matches before the stoppage due to the coronavirus, the coach started to climb Palmeiras without the presence of a half guard, with Dudu acting more centralized. In this offensive scheme, Ron was more responsible for covering the left side of the field, while Willian was more observed from the right. Despite this design, Luxembourg instructed his players to move and change positions frequently, confusing the opponent’s defense.

Sports Gazette





