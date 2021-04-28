Shunsuke Kikuchi, composer of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, dies at 89 – Tomatazos

Music is a fundamental part of audiovisual works, and great series or movies would not be the same without it. Dragon ball, the legendary anime that marked an entire generation, is no exception; Everyone remembers the epic fighting and character themes, but few know that the mastermind behind them was Shunsuke kikuchi, who died on April 24 at the age of 89, according to Japanese media, due to complications derived from pneumonia.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The composer had been retired since 2017, but millions of fans around the world know by heart the songs he created for Dragon ball Y Dragon Ball Z, the two most beloved series of the franchise, far above Dragon Ball GT Y Dragon ball super. In addition to working on Akira Toriyama’s most famous anime, Kikuchi worked on Doraemon, Dr. Slump, Great Mazinger, Kamen rider, Y Kiteretsu Daihyakka, among other.

He also scored several Gamera films such as Gamera vs. Guiron (1969), Gamera vs. Jiger (1970), Gamera vs. Zigra (1971), Uchū Kaijū Gamera (1980), and the films of Dragon ball. His song, “Urami Bushi”, composed for the film Female Convict Scorpion, was used as part of the soundtrack to Kill Bill: Revenge, Volume 1 – 85% by Quentin Tarantino.

Shunsuke kikuchi He was born on November 1, 1931 in Hirosaki, Japan, and had a prolific career as a musician, especially in the anime world. He was recognized in life with awards such as the Japanese Academy Award, Award of Merit at the 2013 Tokyo Anime Awards; and an Artistic Career Award in 2015 at the Japan Record Awards. Above all for his unforgettable compositions for Dragon ball Y Dragon Ball Z, today many fans of the work of Akira toriyama mourn his departure. According to LevelUp, Kikuchi composed more than 400 songs between 1986 and 1995.

We invite you to read: Voice actress Diana Pérez, who voiced Jessie in Pokémon and Luffy in One Piece, has died

Dragon ball originated as a manga written and illustrated by Akira toriyama; It was published between 1984 and 1995 in Shōnen Jump magazine, and thanks to its anime adaptations it became a global phenomenon. The title of the franchise refers to seven magical spheres that together can summon a dragon capable of granting wishes, but the protagonist is Goku, a character whose story begins when he is a child but as the series progresses we see him grow to become the warrior most powerful in the universe.

The franchise is made up, in a canonical way, by Dragon ball, Dragon Ball Z Y Dragon ball superHowever, there are several films that are not part of the canon and are still loved by fans such as Dragon Ball Z: Invincible Power (1993) and Dragon Ball Z: The fusion of Goku and Vegeta (nineteen ninety five); there’s also the unofficial sequel to Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, which for a long time was considered official by fans, until in the 2010s Toriyama returned to take control of the franchise and after the film Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods, the canonical sequel began, Dragon ball super.

The impact that these animes had could be seen when in 2018 tens of thousands of people in various Latin American countries gathered in public squares to see on a big screen the confrontation between Goku, Freezer and Android 17 against Jiren; These types of massive gatherings are usually seen when it comes to the World Cup or something like that, but no other anime has been able to attract the attention of young people and adults in this way. At the moment it has not been confirmed when we will see the sequel series of Dragon ball super, but the story in the manga is way ahead.

You may also be interested in: Toni Rodríguez, Mexican dubbing actress who gave life to Misato from Evangelion, dies