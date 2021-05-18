Shuma Gorath would be the villain of Doctor Strange 2

Filming of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It has been handled with the greatest of discretion, so we do not know much beyond the main cast, and even that may be somewhat in doubt. However, a recent rumor dares to make the claim that Stephen Strange would be the new villain to beat, after facing Kaecilius and Dormammu in the first installment.

According to The Illuminerdi, Shuma Gorath would be the main villain of the film, and he would be connected with America Chavez as he would be chasing her to steal her powers and thus gain control of the multiverse. This character, emerged from the pages of “Marvel Premiere” # 5 by Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner, was conceived as a villain for Doctor Strange, a multi-dimensional being that takes the form of a being with multiple tentacles and that has multiple abilities. like shapeshifting, teleporting, levitation or even manipulating reality. It also has the fact of being immortal.

However, at the moment it is not explained how Wanda Maximoff fits into all this, although we know that this film will continue with its story after what happened in “WandaVision”. It is possible that the superhero played by Benedict Cumberbatch will find her at the beginning of the film and the character of Elizabeth Olsen will be drawn into this multiversal adventure.

In any case, according to this information, which at the moment has the quality of rumor, the America Chavez of Xochitl Gomez would have a capital role in the plot.

Sam Raimi replaces Scott Derrickson in directing the sequel and is expected to add his experience in horror movies to deliver something terrifying within the standards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange alongside Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer or Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. We have the aforementioned appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch (as the film will explore the consequences of “WandaVision” for her) and the introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of America Chavez as Xochitl Gomez. Its premiere is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

Via information | The Illuminerdi