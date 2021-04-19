shrink their brain and enlarge their ovaries to save the colony

In most species of ants, the males and the queen are the only ones with reproductive capacityThat’s why when the queen dies, the colony usually dies with her. However, researchers at New York University and Arizona State University have discovered a type of ant in which female workers can undergo incredibly dramatic changes in their physique to become the new queen, according to Very Interesting.

The Harpegnathos jumper, also called the Indian jumping ant, is a species of ant found in this Asian country. In research published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society B’, it has been discovered that this type of ants can undergo physical changes hitherto unknown in insects: they can shrink their brains and grow their ovaries to save the colony.

Thus, when a queen ant dies, the Indian jumping ants fight each other to get their place. The competitions consist mainly of prick each other with their antennae. Once the new queen is established, her ovaries grow up to five times in size and her brain shrinks by as much as 25%. And they would not be the only changes: it also stops producing poison, stops hunting to be fed and increases its life expectancy from about six months to five years.

When a worker’s “pseudo-queen” status is revoked in some way, their bodies can return to their original state. “They have this ability to completely transform into adulthood, and that makes them interesting to try to understand,” says Clint Penick, leader of the work.