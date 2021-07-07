Shrek producer joins Los alebrijes, new Mexican animated film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Oscar winner Aron Warner, producer of all four Shrek films, has joined forces with Mexican animation studio Huevocartoon to work on their new film, Los Alebrijes, which is at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival investor fair backed by Odin’s Eye Entertainment.

“Working with the Huevocartoon team has been an incredible experience. They have built a world-class CG animation studio and are attracting top talent from around the world. I have tremendous confidence in his ability to make a movie that not only looks great, but is also full of heart and humor, “said the producer of Shrek in an interview with THR about working with Huevocartoon on The Alebrijes.

In 2002 Aron Warner won an Oscar in the category of Best Animated Film thanks to DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek. However, his work as a producer also includes films such as Antz: Ant, The Book of Life and Angry Birds 2: The Movie, among others.

What is Los alebrijes about?

“Los alebrijes follows Pedro, an orphan who is unknowingly entrusted with a legendary box containing an ancient race of creatures. Together with his magical companion Puca, Pedro and the other children of the orphanage embark on a journey to find their long-lost families, fighting against the greedy Vasco, who asks the creatures to do his evil orders », reveals a official synopsis (via THR).

The Alebrijes – 3D movie – is directed by the award winners Ariel Gabriel Riva Palacio Alatriste and Rodolfo Riva Palacio Alatriste (A Movie of Eggs), who are also responsible for the script with Carlos Kotkin (Rio 2). Gabriel and Rodolfo Riva Palacio explained the attractiveness of alebrijes, considered one of the most popular arts in Mexico.

“They are chimerical creatures with whom everyone has a magical connection and, when we invoke them, they come to help us,” said the Mexican directors. “However, when a person of bad character assumes such power, it will often take a brave group of friends to defeat the powers of evil.”

In addition to having won the Ariel award, the Riva Palacio brothers obtained a nomination for the same award, but in 2016 thanks to the film A rooster with many eggs.

Huevocartoon has been responsible for films such as A movie about eggs (2006), Another movie about eggs and a chicken (2009), Eggs in short (2010), A rooster with many eggs (2015) and Marcianos vs Mexicanos (2018). However, the studio has also dedicated its work to promoting television projects and advertising campaigns.

Source: CinePremier