Shrek is branded as “overrated” on its 20th anniversary and fans rage on social media

No one can deny that Shrek – 87% is one of the best movies DreamWorks has made, as well as one of the most outstanding works in the animated industry. This May 18 turns 20 years since its premiere in the United States, a glorious launch that would become a memorable event for the entertainment world. Through social networks, fans are already celebrating the anniversary, however, there are those who insist on pointing to Shrek like an “overrated” and “not funny” movie. There is no worse blind than the one who does not want to see.

We all know the black legend of Shrek captured by Nicole laporte, journalist and writer, in her book Men Who Would Be King: An Almost Epic Tale of Moguls, Movies, and a Company Called DreamWorks: “It was known as the Gulag. If you failed in The Prince of Egypt – 79%, they sent you to dungeons to work on Shrek. ” During its production, Shrek had become the area of ​​punishment for troubled animators, yet no one would have imagined that the ogre film would become a fundamental part of pop culture, achieving a scope probably greater than the adaptation of the story of Moses. The box office difference speaks for itself.

Shrek is a free adaptation of the homonymous book written by William Steig and published in 1990. The film tells the story of a green ogre who lives happily in his swamp, away from everyone; However, one day it is invaded by creatures from fairy tales, who have ended up there on the orders of the terrible Lord Farquaad. Shrek visits the monarch’s palace to demand justice and ends up making an unusual deal: rescuing Princess Fiona from a castle guarded by a dragon in exchange for ridding the swamp of invaders.

Shrek had a budget of US $ 60 million and was able to raise US $ 484 million worldwide. The success of the first film gave way to several sequels, video games, comics, a musical, special animated shorts, and much more. But although the value of the franchise is so great, there are those who do not agree that the first film is really good. Example of the above is Scott Tobias, a Guardian journalist who in a recent article wrote:

Shrek is a terrible movie. It’s not funny. It looks horrible. He would influence many hideous-looking, graceless computer-animated comedies that copied his formula of simplistic self-referencing and sickly sweet sentimentality. Three of those terrible movies were Shrek sequels and one was a spin-off with a sequel in the works. The curse has been alleviated but has not disappeared.

The article is titled Shrek at 20: an unfunny and overrated low for blockbuster animation and was shared via The Guardian’s social media with hostile responses. Fans do not agree with the opinion of Tobias and they have quickly thrown themselves against the piece with some rebellious words. Here are the most outstanding answers:

Who the fuck wrote this?

I feel very stupid! I didn’t realize [la referencia sobre] flushing the toilet !!! A factual inaccuracy that ruins a serious, almost documentary film about love and friendship. This utter lack of plausibility condemns Shrek’s attempt to convey an important message. Thanks The Guardian.

So I guess this guy won a competition or something that gave him an internet page and walked away with this. We must assume that the film brings back dark memories of a time when he was not hugged and the joy was simply the name of the babysitter.

Who the hell had the audacity to defame this art?

Absolute bait to click. Shrek is a classic and actually advanced the genre by showing Disney that there was more than one player in the game. Plus, Murphy and Myers are comedy gold. A movie for kids that adults can enjoy too – a movie with layers!

Did Lord Farquaad write this?

