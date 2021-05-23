Showtime® Sports Documentary Films Releases Official Trailer and Poster for THE KINGS

NEW YORK – Showtime Sports Documentary Films has released the official trailer and poster for THE KINGS documentary, a four-part series chronicling the fierce rivalry between world champions and Boxing Hall of Famers known as the “Four Kings” – Roberto “Hands of Stone” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, Y Sugar ray leonard.

The series will premiere on June 6 at 8 pm ET / PT on SHOWTIME and chronicles the dramatic and distinctive ascents of these legendary boxers to stardom intertwined by the legendary fights they starred in with each other.

To see and share the trailer, go to: https://s.sho.com/3whPJTt

THE KINGS focuses on the evolution of boxing from the end of the Muhammad Ali era to the arrival of the Four Kings with the political background and socioeconomic changes of the time in the United States.

The Four Kings rose to fame as the Jimmy Carter presidency and the US economic recession gave way to the economic expansion of capitalism and the excesses of the 1980s that defined the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush. .

The series also features in-depth interviews and archival video that examine the highly personal battles each of them had to forge during their unique journeys to the epicenter of the sporting world.

THE KINGS is produced by Box To Box Film in partnership with Ingenious Media. The series has James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna, Drive To Survive) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona, Drive To Survive) as executive producers, is produced by Fiona Neilson (Oasis: Supersonic, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams) and directed by Mat Whitecross (Oasis: Supersonic, Road To Guantanamo, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams).