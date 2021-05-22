Showtime signs youtuber Jake Paul and Briedis enters the rag

Yesteryear, Showitme signed contracts with the best boxers of the moment, like Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather. The latest addition to the renowned chain will be quite a stab for the most purist fans.

The youtuber Jake paul he will continue boxing hand in hand with Showtime, guaranteeing himself to receive significant bags. Paul had boxed to date on the Triller platform, and is now making the leap to cable television.

After defeating Ben Askren, Jake Paul wants to return to the ring thanks to his new contract with Showtime.

And to top it off, the Latvian Mairis briedis, IBF world cruiserweight champion, has offered to contest the world title to the American youtuber.

Kalle Sauerland, director of Wasserman Boxing, has sent the following message to Paul: Hey, Jake. Happy to arrange that they give you a chance for the Mairis Briedis belts, the only condition that if you lose you have to quit boxing… okay? »