Showtime® Announces All-Star Storytelling and Commentary Team for Mayweather vs. Paul on Sunday, June 6

NEW YORK – SHOWTIME announces its all-star team of storytellers and commentators for the must-see event spearheaded by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and global social media sensation Logan Paul alongside a mix of International Boxing Hall of Fame talent, sports television veterans and entertainers. MAYWEATHER vs. PAUL: BRAGGING RIGHTS is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and will take place on Sunday, June 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The network will broadcast the premiere of a 30-minute immersive special called INSIDE MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL on Saturday, May 29 at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT on SHOWTIME. To see and share the trailer: https://youtu.be/6MLn5hmaxlI

SHOWTIME, the longest-running network covering the world of boxing, has acquired the services of Brian custer to be the host of this unique event. He will be alongside the award-winning comedy duo of Desus Nice Y The Kid Mero, the hosts of the most popular show of SHOWTIME DESUS & MERO nights, with their quirky and entertaining commentary throughout the entire event.

Mauro Ranallo, the most versatile voice in combat sports, will stand alongside Hall of Fame commentator Al Bernstein and the three division world champion Abner Mares. Other members of this robust all-star team will be Brendan schaub, the former MMA fighter and comedian on the SHOWTIME SPORTS digital series BELOW THE BELT, as a reporter who will be all over the stadium. The in-ring advertiser will be the member of the world-renowned Boxing Hall of Fame Jimmy Lennon Jr.

INSIDE MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL will take the viewer into training for both superstars as they prepare to dazzle sports and entertainment fans around the world.

SHOWTIME cameras will be joining Mayweather, the 44-year-old veteran and brand new member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2020, in Las Vegas as he prepares for this exhibition contest.

The cameras will also follow the immensely popular Paul, who is six inches taller and 18 years younger than Mayweather, during his rigorous training regimen in Puerto Rico seeking to shock the world on June 6.

INSIDE MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL also captured the moment when Mayweather and the Paul brothers came face to face for the first time and exchanged verbal provocations during their inaugural press conference on May 6.

SHOWTIME Sports will also provide extensive coverage of fight week events featuring a host of digital and entertainment personalities such as Schaub, Luke thomas Y Brian campbell of MORNING KOMBAT and former NBA basketball players Matt barnes Y Stephen jackson from ALL THE SMOKE to cover all angles of fight week including Mayweather and Logan Paul interviews, undercard press conferences, and ceremonial weigh-in to be streamed live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel. .

In addition, SHOWTIME Sports, in collaboration with Bleacher Report, will take fans into the training of Chad johnson, the highly entertaining and captivating former NFL player preparing to enter the world of boxing on June 6.

The first episode of INSIDE MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL will directly precede the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader on Saturday, June 29 headlined by WBC World Bantamweight Champion Nordine Oubaali and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire in a highly anticipated title fight.

ABOUT MAYWEATHER VS. LOGAN PAUL

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is a special exhibition fight presented by Mayweather Promotions, FANMIO and Mavathltcs that will take place on Sunday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The evening’s broadcast will be produced by SHOWTIME PPV, will begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and can be purchased by going to SHOWTIME.com and FANMIO.com.

The preliminary card will feature WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal vs. two-division world champion Badou Jack in a 12-round rematch; and former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd against Luis Arias in a 10-round contest.

Additionally, former NFL star receiver Chad Johnson will be part of a fourth pay-per-view fight in his boxing debut during an exhibition fight against versatile boxer Brian Maxwell. Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit bit.ly/mayweatherpaul, www.SHO.com/sports, www.FANMIO.com. Follow us on Twitter @FloydMayweather, @LoganPaul, @MayweatherPromo, @ShowtimeBoxing and @FANMIO and on Instagram @FloydMayweather, @LoganPaul, @MayweatherPromotions, @ShowtimeBoxing and @FANMIO.