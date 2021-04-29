Shows ugly moment between Chris Paul and Paul George after the match

A video shows ugly moment among the stars of the NBA, Chris paul Y Paul george after the game between the Clippers Y Suns.

Paul george Y Chris paul they crossed after the Phoenix Suns 109-101 victory over Los Angeles Clippers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday. But from the looks of it CP3 wanted nothing to do with PG13 once the final horn sounded.

The superstar of the Clippers had a chance to greet Paul after the match, but neither party seemed enthusiastic about showing love to each other.

While Paul’s distant demeanor with opponents is well documented, it appears that he did not want to snub Paul george in this case. A closer look at the clip shows an attendee of the Clippers blocking Paul’s view of George and taking the handshake for himself.

However, there may be something to this icy exchange, as the two had an irritable encounter during a previous game in January.

“I was talking to the referee, [Chris Paul] stepped in and escalated from there, ”George said, according to ESPN. “There was never any altercation, there was always peace when I’m on the court, but for whatever reason, there are a lot of squeaks and people living in the past.

However, Chris paul and their suns shone brighter than the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard in this one, as they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the Steve Nash era in 2010. The 35-year-old general finished with a dazzling outing of 28 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals on 10 off. 15 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers in 32 minutes.