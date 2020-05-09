An analysis revealed that once the authorities in Mexico declared Phase 3 of the contingency, the consumption of citizens has been modified

The categories of consumption in shows, free time, hotels and restaurants, have turned out to be the most affected throughout the health emergency in the country for the coronavirus, revealed the analysis Trends in consumption by COVID-19, prepared by the Fintonic company.

Through a statement, the application of personal finance which manages and advises more than 80 thousand users in Mexico, explained that once the authority in Mexico declared the Phase 3 of the contingency, the consumption of Mexicans has changed.

He stated that in week 17, when Phase 3 of the emergency was declared, the most affected categories were shows, with a 93 percent drop in consumption; free time, with a decrease of 89 percent; Hotels, with 88 percent less and restaurants, with a decrease of 74 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

He stressed that all the categories included in the analysis, including those such as pharmacy, doctor and Supermarket that at first glance would seem to gain in consumption, they presented significant losses since weeks before Phase 2 was declared.

However, he said, from week 13 onward, negative numbers are pronounced together with the other categories and mark a before and after in the consumption.

This suggests, he explained, that Mexicans They have chosen to save even on pharmacy or supermarket purchases and have decided to spend only on what is necessary.

José Gabriel Carrasco, country manager of Fintonic in Mexico, said that at the same time, the people who are saving the most are those who rely on administration instruments personal finance, which have savings of 15 to 25 percent more.

The analysis Trends in consumption by COVID-19, is based on real aggregated and anonymous data from more than 80 thousand online banking clients who have carried out transactions in various consumer items from January 1 to May 3, 2020, he explained.

With information from Notimex