Shows Anastasia Karanikolaou How She Exercises Her Buttocks | Instagram

The beautiful model and socialite Anastasia Karanikolaou has made the decision to be a much healthier and more active person in exercise, so in recent days she has shared several videos where she shows what is it that she exercises.

The truth is that there is no doubt that when talking about beauty, Anastasia is one of the first on the list, since her statuesque figure is really to be admired.

The pretty american model She showed off her sweeping curves from the gym in a tight sports outfit that drove her fans crazy.

Karanikolaou knows how to unleash passions on social networks, and this is how she demonstrated it in one of her stories on her digital platforms, in which she showed off her curves, leaving thousands of Internet users speechless.

The famous influencer began to gain popularity in the internet world after her close relationship with the young cosmetics entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, with whom she has been friends for several years became known and for that reason she has the honor of being listed as the best friend of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

This is how his influencer career began, where he has done extremely well, since he has more than 10 million followers only on his Instagram account, in which he shares all kinds of content.

From beautiful photographs in incredible outfits, to cand3nt3s snapshots in which she models tiny outfits that reveal her curvy figure.

On this occasion, the beautiful model shared through her stories in her official account of the social network of the little camera a couple of photographs, where she can be seen performing a series of exercises to tone and grow her buttocks.

As expected, the short video caused a stir on social networks, since it shows that his figure is not only thanks to the surgeries, but that he must also exercise to be able to keep it like this.

The truth is that the model Anastasia Karanikolaou is the possessor of a fiery beauty that the truth steals glances and hearts everywhere and the beautiful influencer has known how to take advantage of not only her friends but her great beauty, which made her gain more than 10 million followers on his official Instagram account in a few months.

As you will notice, Stassie was one of the few people Jenner kept on the Instagram social network after cleaning up her account.

And it is that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics only kept a total of 33 people, which are mainly her family and some close friends.

What impressed the most is that Sofia Richie, who had been one of his closest friends for years, was left off his list, as did Victoria Villarroel and Fai Khadra.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as “Stassie baby”, has made it very clear with each of her photographs on the Instagram social network that she is one of the most attractive influencers.

Well, with her curvy figure, the beautiful businesswoman She has managed to be one of the ambassadors of the clothing brands of great celebrities such as Rihanna, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, also among the artists who follow her on Instagram are Becky G, Bella Thorne and Rosalía.

And in fact something that her admirers love is that she is a real person, since the model and influencer made known to her fans on the YouTube platform that she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants and replace them with other more little ones.

In recent months we have been able to see how her body looks different, but the truth is that she looks just as beautiful as ever and you could even say better.