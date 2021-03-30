Showrunner of the prequel to The Batman, which is centered on the GCPD (Gotham City Police Department), says that there will be no good police in the series – Tomatazos

One of Marvel’s smartest moves in recent years was creating the Disney Plus MCU television series; It is the first time in this company that we have been able to see programs that expand the world of their counterparts on the big screen and that, at the same time, are part of the canon and prepare us for what we will be able to see in the films that are about to be released. It also became a key piece for Disney Plus to gain new subscribers.

Warner does not seem to want to be left behind as he announced last year he announced something similar for Matt Reeves’ The Batman for his streaming service HBO Max. As was clear with the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the studio has been looking for ways for DC fans to become loyal subscribers to HBO Max. It is not an easy task because we live in a world where there are more and more options in this area. For this reason, companies need to have exclusive movies and television series that force them to pay month by month to see them. In this sense, it is not surprising that the spotlight has been turned on and, following in Marvel’s footsteps, they have decided to release a television series that works as a prequel to the Matt reeves.

HBO Max is preparing a prequel for this film, but with a very peculiar characteristic: it will be what English calls a procedural police; in other words, a police drama that focuses on the functioning of a police department. Think of shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Criminal minds or even shows like Hannibal or Lucifer. Only, in this case, the police department in which you go to headquarters is the one in Gotham City. A similar idea had already been explored with the Gotham series, but in the end they opted to introduce a young Bruce Wayne and the origin of several of his villains.

What we know at the moment is that, if the film of Matt reeves occurs in Bruce Wayne’s second year as a night watchman, this series will occur during the first. Also that the showrunners will be Reeves and Joe Barton, who is best known for the series focused on the Japanese mafia. Giri / Haji. HBO Max has said the following about this project:

It happens in the world that Reeves is creating for the movie The batman. It is going to develop the exploration that this film is going to do on the corruption in Gotham City. This will allow a new Batman universe to be launched across various platforms. The series will provide an unprecedented opportunity to expand the world established by the film and further explore Gotham’s myriad of possibilities for complex and engaging characters.

As is often the case, there are some fans who don’t believe HBO Max and think the show is going to be just one more good cop saving the day, only set in the iconic Gotham City. This would not be in keeping with the way the Batman universe has developed in the various movies and comics. Commissioner Gordon is generally a person with a good moral compass, but that department has consistently been shown to be full of corrupt officials. Fortunately the showrunner Joe barton is of the same opinion.

In recent days a fan asked him on Twitter to comment on a tweet from a user of this social network who assured that the center of this series will be its good policemen, like any program of this genre. Barton I do not hesitate to comment that this is not the case. Upon learning that it was wrong, the fan deleted her tweet, but fortunately the screenshots remained:

No good cops

