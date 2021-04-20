Shown from behind, Daniella Chávez upset after losing account | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model and influencer chilean Daniella Chávez is a bit upset at the moment thanks to the fact that she they denounced your account Tik Tok and received a censorship on his part clarifying in his own words what happened and telling us as follows.

Although it was not only that but to make the announcement he shared a photograph in which he appears showing his beauty from behind in protest and will surely continue to upload this type of content to his Instagram official, because he is not afraid of success and much less of censorship in social media because he has a great appreciation for the freedom of expression and made it very clear with his next words.

“Every day the social networks censoring more and more! There is no longer free expression of any kind! Now it only works for companies or labels that pay to have likes and followers, the rest were limited to all! In tiktok they already censored me and I did nothing! There are videos that show everything and there they are as if nothing! It also happens; that the one that cannot report and of those there are many! Instead of reporting, take care, do something for yourself and let the rest live! ” upset.

He continued saying: “Look that criticizing or denouncing you will not be a better person, you will not lose weight and less will make me shine less! As long as I continue to shine, you still do not get ahead because you are worried about the other when you should be worried only about you ”, emphasizing once again that you can improve or meet your goals based on effort and investment in yourself.

So that’s what Daniella Chávez thinks, however we do not see any flaw in her logic because the young woman is practically giving a very important life advice and she is very right, the truth is that she is probably very right even with the agreements companies and network owners.

For now we can continue enjoying her beautiful pieces of entertainment on instagram and also having the opportunity to get much more uncovered photos and videos of her in her onlifans where there are no limits.

In this last photograph in her official account we can see her in a pink swimsuit and with her attractive cowgirl hat, one that by the way was very well received from the moment she showed it in a couple of videos where her beauty was the center of attention and what a way to show off in front of the camera of your cell phone.

