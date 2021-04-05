Showing off her steel ‘tail’, Lis Vega makes suggestive movements up close to the camera to the rhythm of Lele Pons and Guaynaa

The Cuban star Lis Vega He does not stop seducing his fans through social networks and making it clear that, at 43 years old, he is very well not only in terms of his well-worked figure, but that he continues to dance like few others. Remember that Lis despite having been a model Playboy, actress and singer, is also a professional dancer with higher education in the field. Wearing ultra-tight white leggings, the Cuban woman moved her hips in a huge way and very suggestively to the rhythm of the singers. Lele pons and Guaynaa with the theme ‘It shows you’.

Lis He placed the camera of his cell phone in front of her and withdrew just a little to demonstrate his extraordinary ability to move. The eternal rival of Niurka Marcos unleashed dancing and showing off all her curves, especially her voluptuous and very firm rear. At some point, she seemed to be in slow motion but it was just wanting to look even more provocative.

There’s no doubt Lis Vega knows very well how to raise the temperature Instagram and also blow the imagination of everyone who dares to go through it. So, in addition to humility, a good heart and a spectacular body, the model is an expert in the art of seduction. And if you don’t believe it, watch the video you posted in question and draw your own conclusions.

