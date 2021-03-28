Showing almost all of her breasts, Madonna wears sexy black lingerie and remembers her album ‘Madame X’



Madonna surprises her fans by posing in her underwear at 62.

Photo: Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images

Singer Madonna It has been controversial since the beginning of his career in the 80s. With the passing of time it was adding success after success and today it is still “The Queen of pop” undefeated. Many consider that there has been no other singer who has generated that effect in pop as she has.

This time he draws attention again but not by some young boyfriend, neither no strange photos with their children but for looking exaggeratedly sensual in a publication from his account Instagram. In it, she appears with a black transparent underwear and a bra so small that it left almost all of her breasts visible. But the most important detail is that “The Queen of pop” She is 62 years old and, although she has been widely criticized for her changes to her face, there is no doubt that her body continues to be a delight for many.

In addition, the singer made mention of her album Madam x, which he launched on the market in 2019. Obviously, the photograph generated all kinds of reactions in which you could read that “I was too old for that”, but in a way, most of the fans complimented the perfect figure that she continues to maintain her age, added to those who assured that she “is allowed everything.”