This Saturday, the cold front 44 dissipated over the North of mexico, but the entrance of humidity coming from both coasts will maintain conditions of showers with electric shocks, gusty wind and possible hail fall in Coahuila Y New Lion.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) also indicated that low pressure channels in the center and west of the national territory, will promote the development of cloudy with rains and showers evening, accompanied by electric shocks and hail on these regions.

Likewise, a high pressure system in middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain a warm environment in areas of the west, northeast, east, south and southeast of the country, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula.

As for the forecast of rains, intervals of showers from 5.1 to 25 liters per square meter for the states of Coahuila, New Lion, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán and Estado de México.

In addition to isolated rains of 0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter for the states of Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Querétaro, Colima, Guerrero, Morelos, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.