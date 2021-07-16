Shower on video, Celia Lora shares that attractive moment with us | INSTAGRAM

The fans of the beautiful mexican model Celia Lora are so happy with the content she shares with them that they even set about opening fan accounts where they upload some of their favorite content, be it photos or videos.

This time we will have to tackle one of the videos favorites of his followers, which was shared with a special background song with which they managed to enjoy their charms and his beauty while she was taking a shower one of her most attractive instants on social media

In the video we can see how the young woman is using a black swimsuit taking a shower to remove the chlorine or salt probably depends on where you were bathing plus it had an effect on slow motion which made the moment even more attractive.

The faithful follower who shares the video asks Internet users what rating would you give Celia Lora from one to one hundred, he for his part considers it 1000, but the comments assure that even much more.

In addition, the likes rained down and got thousands of reactions and of course it is a piece of entertainment that was shared among users so that many more could appreciate and enjoy it, a nice gesture among the community.

But of course the creation of this content is not the only thing she does because Celia Lora has been focusing on creating videos for her channel of Youtube, for your profile Tik Tok and for all the social networks that she can, always looking for her followers and admirers to spend an excellent time with her enjoying her personality and her beauty.

In her stories, she revealed to us that she was recently in the recording of the new chapter of Acapulco Shock where together with her colleagues they achieved a most interesting program and she herself sure that it comes with everything.

But we cannot ignore the attractive exclusive content that he is also creating practically every day always uploading new photos and Videos to his OnlyFans and his other three paid content websites, all through a monthly subscription that his fans consider is worth a lot. pain.

