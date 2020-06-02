Ricky Martin, Maluma, Natalia Lafourcade, Becky G., Lali Espósito, Carlos Vives, Sech, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Guaynaa and a long etcetera of celebrities revealed to Efe what has been the learning about themselves that the days of confinement have brought for contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“Detachment” is the word Ricky Martin chose when talking about what he has learned in social isolation. As he confessed, he refers not only to material things, but to plans and visions for the future.

Carlos Vives has been discovered in the running of the bulls as a “father of all those who work” on his projects. He himself has been amazed at how much he wants to emotionally protect employees from his musical initiatives, his restaurant, his theater and his foundation, to the point of being something that “takes away the dream,” he said.

Also the Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade discovered that she has trouble staying calm. According to her, she is “taking advantage to take piano lessons” with her mother, who has been one of her great teachers, since she “always” needs “to be doing something creative”.

When asked the same question, Armando Celis “El Chocomilk” from Banda Los Sebastianes stated that he never thought that a pandemic would help him better understand women.

“That perfectionism, that insistence that everything looks nice and looks good is something that usually makes us men despair. In these days when they caught us about to release a record, I have finally understood that need to pay attention to details “, said.

Argentine actress and singer Lali Espósito realized that she had lost the funniest side of her art because she was looking for perfection.

“In these days that I have had to learn to record myself, light up, put on makeup and make my videos, I am leaving that and simply enjoying what I do and that it comes out as best as possible. It has been a liberation,” he shared.

Maluma has noticed that there are several differences between Juan Luis, his first name, and the artist that moves crowds: “Obviously we are the same person, but these days, for example, it shows that I in my day to day I don’t wear jewelry and I feel more comfortable in a T-shirt and shorts than with any other clothes, “he explained.

THE EFFECTS OF LONELINESS

The Spanish actors of the moment in Latin America have conflicting positions regarding their personal discoveries during the pandemic. Aitor Luna, who plays one of the main characters in the second season of “Enemigo Íntimo”, the Telemundo series, stated that he still cannot believe “how well” he has “spent it alone”.

Luna had just arrived in Madrid from Mexico when he was confined to his apartment. He has been “happy”, he said, although he knows that he is privileged because he has two balconies from which he can see “a good piece of heaven”.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre was resting at his mother’s house in Spain when COVID-19 cases began to rise in his country, he decided to stay there and keep company.

“I really miss people, suddenly I find myself petting the dog at all times and I realize how much I miss the contact, the hugs of my friends,” he said.

Another artist who has had to go through quarantine in solitude is the Mexican actress Mariana Treviño, famous for her leading roles in the Spanish film “Los Rodríguez and the beyond” and the Netflix series “Club de cuervos”. She admitted that there are times when she has felt “helpless of affection”, although in general she has been calm.

“I do not feel well alone, but it is something that I have to learn to enjoy, because they say it is very good for you,” said Becky G., who, although she has been confined to her home with her partner, The American soccer player of Argentine parents Sebastián Lletget, misses his family and his team very much.

THE PRESENT, THE FAMILY AND THE HOUSE

To the Panamanian urban singer-songwriter Sech, the quarantine has put him back in the present. “We are always thinking about what is coming, what to do and now there is nothing more to wait for. It is a good discovery to enjoy the now again,” he said.

His Puerto Rican colleague Guaynaa has surprised himself with his ability to focus his usually scattered energy on his family and on his own. “I have been able to focus on schedules to take care of myself more than ever and feel healthy. It is something I have never achieved before,” he explained.

The Colombian Feid thought he was very close to his brother, but now they have “spent hours and hours together.” “I have seen that it is not the same to spend a few days visiting the house, when there are also cousins, uncles and friends to see, that this confinement. We have reconnected as when we were little,” he said.

Something similar happened to the Mexican soap opera actor José Ron, who is very attached to his family, but since he moved from the family home over a decade ago, he had never “spent so much time” with them.

“I have recovered lost memories,” he said.