Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It’s common for static or dynamic themes to pop up from time to time on the PlayStation Store. If you are a fan of the Final Fantasy franchise, you do not want to miss the opportunity to receive a new very cute dynamic theme that is available for free.

As reddit user Ehrand warned, a dynamic theme inspired by the RPG World of Final Fantasy appeared on the PlayStation at no cost, so any PlayStation 4 user could download it.

If you want to download the theme, just go to the PlayStation Store from your console or in a web search engine and enter “WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY – All Aboard the Cactuar Express Theme” in the search box. The theme will appear there, which usually costs a few dollars, but for a limited time it will be free. It is important to say that it is not known until when it will be available at no cost, so we recommend you download it as soon as possible. You can go to this link, which will take you directly to the item in the PlayStation store.

This theme is starred, as its name implies, by some World of Final Fantasy characters, such as Reynn, Lann and Chocobos in their chibi version. The interesting thing is that you can also see other iconic heroes of this franchise, such as Cloud and Lightning in the icons section, also in its chibi version.

What is World of Final Fantasy?

This is an RPG game that resembles its playing style to that of the original Final Fantasy installments, as it features turn-based battles with the Active Time combat system. World of Final Fantasy tells an original story starring the brothers Lann and Reyn, who will go in search of their memories to Grymoire, a land where there are classic characters from the series, and on their way they will have to fight against various enemies. Something that is striking is that his art style is very adorable.

This title originally came to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, but is currently also available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

We leave you with a video that RenkaWong shared and that shows the dynamic theme in action.

What do you think of this topic? Will you download it? Will it become your favorite Final Fantasy theme? Tell us in the comments.

If you answered negative to the last question, it is perhaps because your favorite subject is one related to Final Fantasy VII Remake. To celebrate the premiere of the game on PlayStation 4, several themes were revealed that users of this system could download free of charge and others would be part of a promotion, such as one in which you can see Tifa in a beautiful night full of stars. However, we tell you that the latter is available for free, but only on the PlayStation Store in Japan.

If you want to know more news related to Final Fantasy, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2

.