Show that Tony Ferguson was never on the level of Khabib, Islam Makhachev’s plan after UFC Las Vegas 31

One win away from matching the current division champion’s mark, Charles Oliveira, for more consecutive wins, Islam Makhachev He has big plans for what will be his next adventure on the Octagon.

The Dagestani rose to 8-0 in his last eight bouts in the UFC to the submitting Thiago Moisés in the fourth round during the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31 stellar.

Chatting with the media after the billboard, the member of AKA expressed his desire to face the former interim division champion, Tony ferguson.

“If given a choice, I lean towards Tony Ferguson, because we have a good history with him,” said the 29-year-old (via MMA Junkie). Khabib was supposed to fight him about five or six times. Let’s get this over with. I’m going to get this over with. I’m going to show that Tony is not on the level of Khabib. People are not able to understand the pressure that Khabib exerts. You can’t explain it to them, but I think they already know everything. ‘

Ferguson, ranked number five, is at the lowest point of his career with three losses in a row, the most recent by unanimous decision against Beneil Dariush in the UFC 262.

Although a fight between ‘El Cucuy’ and Makhachev makes a lot of sense from the above, Dana White’s plan would be to pair the Russian with Dariush, creditor of the third consecutive winning streak (7) greater than 155 pounds.

