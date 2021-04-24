Show off your Smart Home with this € 8.49 WiFi bulb that Amazon has on offer and that is compatible with Alexa | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The first step to make our home smart is to buy a light bulb, a minimal investment, but one that has many possibilities to make our rooms look totally different, with different shades of color and with bulbs that respond to our commands.

And the TP-Link Tapo bulb is LED and on top of that it works with Wi-Fi, and the best of all is that it is compatible with the main voice assistants on the market such as Alexa and Google Assistant, which makes things much easier for us.

So this Tapo smart LED bulb is on sale at only € 8.49, a product sold and shipped by Amazon itself that you can receive at home over the next week.

This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.

This smart LED bulb with Wi-Fi at € 8.49 is reduced to € 2.69 compared to its previously marked price, which makes it a safe bet and more with the enormous durability of this type of products that can be in our home for several months before they run out.

It is an adjustable bulb, which you can control even by voice, and thanks to the dedicated application that you can download for free on your mobile phone, you can even manage a timer and also schedules, being also very easy to configure in just one minute.

As we have commented, it works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which will allow us to manage different voice commands to change, for example, the color of the light or dim it to adapt it to the size of the rooms or the time of day.

