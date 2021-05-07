Show off your silhouette, Kylie Jenner in a flirty casual outfit | INSTAGRAM

The millionaire businesswoman Y American socialite, Kylie Jenner, once again showed off her small waist, and the incredible results she has obtained with her exercise routines, in a story where she also showed us a lovely gift that has come to her.

Dressed in the most casual way possible, the little sister of the Kardashian Jenners, She flirted in front of the mirror in a sleeveless white croptop, and a comfortable high-waisted denim mom jeans in the same color, with which she looked truly spectacular.

He dedicated several stories to show his millions of loyal fans all the Makeup products and skin care that came inside her box of surprises, sent directly and exclusively for her, from the renowned brand “Boxy Charm”.

In case you do not feel in context with this, we explain, Boxy Charm, is a monthly subscription that you pay through its official website, and that allows you to get a monthly box of totally and completely spectacular makeup products, something we know, Stormi’s mother is fascinated by them.

That’s right, the TV celebrity in USA, a box was given away this month, to try new makeup products, maybe she is looking for more inspiration for her own brand, or she is simply supporting other companies, showing that she is a consumer too.

It is worth mentioning that the products included in the box are valued at just over 100 dollars, and if you like any of them to buy it again, you can do it through their website, where you can also spend an entertaining time observing their products And if you decide, the company will send it directly to your home.

These product boxes are fully customizable, and you also have the option of receiving a surprise box, however, in the case of Kris Jenner’s daughter, we believe that she made it totally to her liking, due to the products that we were able to see, in their stories.

It is necessary to mention that each “Charmer” or subscriber, in this case, our favorite influencer, will receive monthly 4 or 5 regular-size beauty products from the best known brands in the market.

Likewise, the beauty experts at “BoxyCharm” select them according to new market trends, and of course, the tastes of each client, although they focus mainly on makeup, they also usually send hair care products, from nails, skin and a few fragrances.

In the millionaire’s box, we were able to see how she received, very happy, a heat protector for her hair, which is applied before starting her routine, be it straightening, wavy or simply to comb it, these products prevent hair protein is lost and therefore looks shiny and healthy even after being subjected to high temperatures.

In another story, the youngest Jenner showed us a beautiful basic eyeshadow palette, with 18 shades between pinks, bronzes, coppers and browns, to create natural looks for any casual outing or daytime events.

She also showed off and explained other small products for the face, and a coconut oil to hydrate her beautiful and tanned skin, there is no doubt that Kylie will always do everything to carry out her respective care on her beautiful face and always continue to look beautiful healthy skin, and of course, beautiful for all his loyal fans.