Show off your "lover", Niurka Marcos thanks life for so much

Although, a few days ago we told you that the cuban Niurka Marcos, confirmed the end of her love and work relationship with him singer Marko Peña, and that’s why he turns to his friend with rights the stripper Reey Montaño, as she herself has commented in a recent interview with the country’s media.

We know perfectly well that singer Y dancer She doesn’t mince words, she likes to talk whatever comes to her mind, which is why she recently confirmed that her scandalous relationship with the stripper, which became known in social media it is of “lovers”.

“That is my lover, girls who p3rra mom, is a dancer from the clubs of nightlife, it is stripper and we have been lovers for a few years ”, was the message that the scandal woman gave, in the same way she continued to affirm that their relationship, as we said in another note, has been going on for several years.

“We go on a trip for the weekend sometimes he is the one who surprises me and invites me, it is a beautiful romance, a wonderful friendship and literally what he and I have is called being lovers,” said the beautiful girl. artist.

In addition, she shared how some of her encounters have been, where she clarified that it is not only the carnal situation that unites her with Montaño, stating that everything is based on affection and respect “and moments and caresses and we sleep undisturbed at the foot of a chimney”.

Mama Niu, as her fans know her, said that having uncovered the face of who her lover has been for years was something that happened by chance and pointed out that living with the dancer is of mutual agreement and respect.

On the other hand, on the subject of her ex-boyfriend Marko Peña, the dancer pointed out that it all started as a business, in an extremely Niurkesque way: Ask my production I am not talking about money. It all started with a business, the romance was real, I say it was cloth because the fuck was real, imminent, ”he shared.

Regardless of what they will say, Niurka Marcos continues to show off her wholesale romance, to the point that she can already be seen with her new “lover” in bed, as we have seen in her latest publications on social networks, something that, as always some people disapprove and others applaud.

All this because it is increasingly seen that Marcos and the coach shared postcards together on their Instagram account, this last time being one where they both meet from the privacy of their room.

The image shows them apparently stripped of their clothing, lying on a bed.

From one moment to the next, Niurka published images that showed her in the arms of her personal trainer, who has accompanied her throughout various stages of her life.

“Thanks to you life of moments and adventures of time and of yourself my life” was the foot of the publication of the controversial woman.

The publication has gathered more than 36 thousand likes and an immensity of comments, which are divided between those who congratulate the couple and fill them with good wishes and those who only fill the comment box with statements against this relationship , because remarkably the star is much older than the dancer.