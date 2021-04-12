Show off your “love handles”, Jennifer Lopez takes photos proud | AP

The singer and actress American Jennifer Lopez shared on her official Instagram account several PhotosSurely some of them caught the attention of his millions of followers because there were some “rolls” of which he showed without any hit.

Something that has always characterized the interpreter of “On The Floor“It is his figure, especially his later charms that could be considered as his characteristic hallmark.

In the publication that the beautiful Hollywood celebrity made on Instagram that she shared two days ago, she appears wearing a rather casual outfit, a top and pants, thanks to the shortness of her top you can see part of her abdomen.

Keep calm and work the weekend, “wrote JLo.

It was on Saturday that he shared these five photographs, there is no doubt that any place serves to become a good setting, of course with the help of a very good camera, lens, filters and others, the snapshots of Jennifer Lopez They came out of the best and also with the highest possible quality.

Sitting on a staircase that seems to belong to a building because of the type of structure in which it is, as a whole Diva the interpreter of “I’m Real“He is wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt in white as well as beige cotton pants, this one looks quite thick.

Jennifer Lopez, ex-wife of fellow singer Marc Anthony, is also wearing white tennis shoes that match perfectly with her shirt, this look definitely could not look glamorous if it were not worn by the Diva from the Bronxs, who is also wearing various necklaces and bracelets. gold, as he did in his video for “Love Don´t Cost a Thing“.

While the current couple of Alex Rodriguez He used his cell phone to take selfies which by the way looked quite concentrated, another person took these impressive photos in turn, in the first photo he is not taking a selfie, he is simply taking his cell phone with his two hands and is looking directly towards the camera that took the snapshots.

It was from the second photograph that she already started with the selfies, while she was sitting leaning forward a little, as proof we have that thus a woman has a dream figure when doing certain poses it is inevitable that the “rolls” of the abdomen are score a little like the Diva from the Bronxs did.

Surely you will no longer be able to feel so sorry to know that neither JLo he was able to save himself from these love handles so hated by all women.

The scene is repeated in the third photograph, despite the fact that the singer, actress, businesswoman and dancer is stretching her arm to take a picture of her “rolls” we continue to see them, this is due to the position in which she is, surely when sitting completely upright it is certain that they would disappear.

The photos were taken in the Dominican Republic, where he is recording what will be his next successful film, his publication so far has more than two million like’s, with more than fifteen thousand comments where they emphasized that his color of hair was perfect, the protagonist of “Hustlers“He managed to win over his fans again with his content.

Although he did not show as much skin as on other occasions, he was also surprised, without a doubt it is always a pleasure to see his new publications, this is made known by his more than 149 million followers among the comments that they write full of admiration and love towards Jennifer Lopez.