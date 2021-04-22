Show off your flowers! Daniella Chávez opens her robe for nets

Show off your flowers! Daniella Chávez opens her robe for networks | Instagram

Once again the beautiful Chilean singer Daniella Chávez surprised her followers by sharing more of herself, as the Instagram star decided to show off not only her beautiful flowers, but much more than that by opening her robe.

Like a whole Barbie Girl, Daniella Chávez was seen in front of the camera, for which she posed with a fine pink robe and her perfectly straightened blonde hair, looking like the perfect real-life Barbie.

The beautiful star of Televisa She decided to open her dressing gown a little to show off her charms to the fullest and adorn them with the beautiful pink roses that were given to her. The flowers were taken by Chávez in her arms and brought to herself to enjoy their beauty and aroma.

It should be noted that this beautiful woman not only received beautiful flowers, almost as beautiful as her, but also strawberries covered with chocolate, a real delicacy. Daniella Chavez He decided to take advantage of this moment of delight to share a profound message that he assured reached more than one and in which he implies that it is necessary to understand that sadness is necessary for something more beautiful to come later.

May the flowers remind us why the rain was so necessary! @ moment.rose in Love .

This short recording was shared on the official Instagram account of the Chilean model on October 28, 2020 and received more than 50 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Currently the beautiful sports commentator known as The Bride of the America’s Cup It has more than 13 million followers, placing it as one of the favorites of the network.

With only 35 years of age, Dany has managed to win the hearts of her audience not only through social networks, but also on the screen. The young woman gained enormous popularity and was therefore invited as a sports commentator on Televisa.

Because of her charisma and beauty, Chávez quickly dabbled in some melodramas such as La Rosa de Guadalupe and Vecinos. This stunning blonde has definitely earned her place on the small screen, so it is not to be expected that she could even make it to the big screen or the big streaming platforms.

Daniella Chávez does not stop staying constant with her content on Instagram, something that her followers greatly appreciate, who want more and have even thought about the success that would be for the Chilean to make her exclusive content page, will she be encouraged?