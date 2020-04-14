Look naturally scarless with coconut oil

The vast majority of women have found it a personal challenge to achieve perfect skin, since they struggle daily to fight stretch marks, which are very difficult to remove, but it is not impossible. Below we will show you how to do it with coconut oil.

Remedy for stretch marks

How to use coconut oil to eliminate stretch marks?

Coconut oil with coffee: Prepare a mixture with 2 tablespoons of coffee powder and one of warm water, then place 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to heat and add it to the coffee mixture and that’s it.

Apply the mixture in the area where you have stretch marks, remember to do circular massages, then let it act for 30 minutes and finally remove with warm water. It is recommended to perform this treatment 3 times a week.

Coconut oil and aloe vera

Coconut oil and aloe vera: for its preparation you must mix ½ cup of aloe vera and ½ cup of coconut oil in the blender, then you must apply the cream obtained on the affected skin, then you must do circular massages for 30 minutes. Repeat this treatment twice a week.

Coconut oil and vitamin E: for this home remedy you need to heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a water bath, then add the liquid of 5 vitamin E capsules, then apply the mixture to the affected area.

You must perform circular massages and leave to act for 10 minutes, then remove with plenty of cold water, it is recommended to repeat the procedure twice a day for a week.

