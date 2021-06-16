Show off Mia Khalifa cute dress, the design is Mexican! | Instagram

For the model, actress and businesswoman Mia Khalifa one of her favorite countries is undoubtedly Mexico, this has not made them know on several occasions, recently she shared several photos wearing a beautiful Mexican design dress.

During your stay at Mita’s tip in Nayarit, Mexico he enjoyed every minute he was in that place, a day ago he shared several photos where he posed with a beautiful piece characteristic of that state.

The embroidery and print in red flowers with its White dress And long that the beautiful influencer and celebrity wore for sure several of her fans liked it, apparently this unique piece fascinated her.

Throughout the aforementioned State we found several designs similar to the one I was using Mia khalifa, only with some variations, but in itself it is more than common than it seems, there is no doubt that Mexico is home to a beautiful and colorful culture.

This dress was made for the south, “Khalifa wrote.

Almost half a million users gave a like to that same publication that also has 3,999 comments alluding to how beautiful it looks and above all radiant, as it has been doing during its most recent publications in the application.