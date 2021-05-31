Show off Mia Khalifa classic look and flirty red lips! | Instagram

The model and businesswoman of Lebanese origin Sarah Joe Chamoun internationally known as Mia Khalifa showed off her charms with a cute classic look.

With this simple makeup Mia khalifa She managed to highlight her beauty even more, because using an intense red lipstick, it surely reminded you of the pin up style of the 40s.

This style of makeup and outfits were characterized by a striking style, consisted of a feline-style outline in black and intense red lips with which the beautiful celebrity drew even more attention.

Shared two videos and one PhotoIt could be said that it was the before and after, her hair was worn in a wavy updo and a scarf which we saw in the photograph.

To further highlight her look, Khalifa was accompanied by large round glasses with a wide frame in red like her lips.

The only difference we could find would be that today you can recreate this style of makeup, but also add a couple of false eyelashes that highlight the look even more.

Before they did her makeup Mia would go to the place where they would do it in her car and she did it in turn with a person, who would probably be the one who would do it.