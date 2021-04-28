Show off Kim Kardashian party with celebrities by your side! | EFE

Without a doubt when the socialite Kim Kardashian sharing new content is always synonymous with trend and popularity, although this increases exponentially when we find other celebrities in her content, as just happened with her most recent publication.

It’s been five hours since the older sister of Kendall jenner She shared a new publication on her official Instagram account, where several photographs appear not only of her but also of other celebrity personalities, especially music.

You may remember that a short time ago her name went viral thanks to a publication that she also shared but next to Maluma, the Colombian singer of the urban and reggaeton genre.

As you well know for a few months that she is separated from the rapper Kanye west, so when seeing this photograph some Internet users immediately began to speculate that both were dating, even with the difference in age, which surely would not be frowned upon because it is not the first time that we would meet couples with large age differences .

However, all suspicions were discredited because apparently it was only a coincidence at a party they both attended.

In this meeting appeared Kim kardashian with other great personalities including the Colombian singer, who took on the task of responding to his publication using some emojis with dark glasses.

However, the last photograph is the one that most surprised his followers and is that the businesswoman appears next to the singer Pharrell Williams and the British marriage made up of David and Victoria Beckham, who are two important celebrities in the United Kingdom.

In this event, Kim used a very striking moss green dress, it was short and seemed to be made of leather because of the texture it had, it had a deep opening at the height of the leg and she was wearing sneakers that we have seen on several occasions, like that. not that he used precisely the same pair.

Victoria Beckham She is known for being a fashion icon, previously she was one of the members of the Spice Girls group, but later she started her fashion business, which is quite simple for her because she has excellent taste, she for her part wore a Pants that appeared to be patent leather and a long-sleeved white shirt and orange sneakers, looking elegant as always.

This look, as is also customary, was replicated by her husband and father of her children. David beckham, although his pants were jeans and he wore black shoes with wide brown soles.

As for the singer of the song titled “Happy” Pharrell Williams was wearing a black satin shirt, with a deep gray collar, gray jeans and black shoes.

One more couple was in the image along with the personalities, it was the businessman Dave Grutman and his partner Isabela Rangel Grutman, both were wearing black outfits the young woman was wearing a very short and striking black dress, but not as much as Kim’s Kardashian.

Back like we never left, “wrote Kim Kardashian.

In the description of the publication, without a doubt, that event seems to be quite strange and especially the personalities with whom she coincided that day, without a doubt she must have had the best time, several celebrities who were with her that day have written to her in her comment box as is the case of businessman Simon Huck, with whom he appears in the third photograph apparently.

There is no doubt that it is agreed that any type of party is celebrity or not, it is usual that it is remembered by attendees for a long time.