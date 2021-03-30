Show off Elsa Jean micro dress and surpass Lana Rhoades! | Instagram

The actress from adult entertainment Elsa Jean shared a photo in which she appeared wearing a rather tiny dress, with it she managed to surpass Lana Rhoades who like her is an actress in the same category.

Elsa jean Like Lana Rhoades, they have become two great Instagram celebrities, but so far it is the second who has the largest number of followers with 14 million 600 thousand.

Unlike Molly or Elsa dream who has 2 million 100 thousand and also has fewer publications, but the few that he has shared where he appears showing off his figure are quite competitive against those of Lana.

In her photo, the model and actress is wearing a micro dress with a print that, despite having some “flare”, barely covers the essentials both at the top and the bottom.

With a beautiful smile and enjoying a delicious drink, Elsa Jean is making a toast according to what she mentions in her description, but she did not give more details.

So far she has more than 122 thousand like’s in her photo, the blonde actress is in a place near the beach, this can be seen in the background of the photo with an intense blue.