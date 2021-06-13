Show off curves, Ninel Conde poses in a mini swimsuit for her fans | INSTAGRAM

Once again, the pretty and outgoing Mexican actress, Ninel Conde, caused a sensation in her social networks by showing off a small part of her next photoshoot In which she completely showed off her statuesque body in a series of flirty swimsuits, all to pamper her millions of followers, as she herself confessed on her Instagram account, where she gathers more than 4.8 million followers.

In this publication, comprised of three fabulous videos, where the mexican shows us to the maximum its exuberant and curvilinear silhouette, managed to monopolize all the attention of its faithful public, as it was seen in three splendid and tiny swimsuits.

In the main video, I frame her tanned skin in a sexy swimsuit in yellow color and flowery print, in pink tones, she posed lying on her side on the deck of the ship, looking totally phenomenal.

You may also be interested: Are Ninel Conde arrested along with her husband? Pay the evils

With this, Ninel gave a light but precious introduction to a series of videos from behind the camera of his new summer Photoshoot that he will surely be publishing soon on his social networks, all to keep his almost five million followers captive, whom he has happy with each one of his publications.

“I love taking photos for you…. Stay tuned for this super #photoshoot ”, the exuberant artist published in the caption, where we could also see her posing standing with a fabulous black bathing suit, with a peculiar design, very attractive, by the way, with which she framed her charming silhouette .

As in the last piece of visual entertainment, where she looks like standing and in profile to the camera that captured her, she posed very splendidly, with a charming flowered baller, but this time in white, with that her skin showed spectacular in the light of the moon, on the shore of the bay.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FLAT IMAGES

This specific publication has gathered more than 35,800 red hearts within the camera application, and a huge amount of comments that flatter Conde’s impressive beauty, something that has captured the attention of his loyal Mexican audience since its inception.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That, by the way, if you did not know this information, we will tell you, Ninel has managed to be a famous actress and singer who began her career in the mid-90s, when thanks to her charm, beauty and charisma, she won the contest “Señorita Estado de México ”, since she is originally from the city of Toluca.

After this award, she decided to begin her studies in theater and corporal expression at the CEA and the Emilia Carranza Theater, in addition to taking acting and singing classes, all in order to venture into the world of show business in our country.

She worked on the television stations Televisa, TV Azteca and Univisión, and in addition to soap operas, she has also participated in some theatrical works. She has been the recipient of several recognitions such as the Golden Sun, an award that was awarded as a revelation actress for the soap opera “Catalina y Sebastián ”, also received the Palmas de Oro for his performance in the play” Women in front of the mirror. “

In addition, her first record production was entitled “Ninel Conde” and contains the song “Callados”, performed in duet with the singer José Manuel Figueroa, with this material she was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2004, as “Best group album” , and from there he has reaped countless successes in his career, in addition to being one of the favorites of the Mexican public, thanks to his charisma and mastery of the stage.