April 11, 2020

Acne is a very common problem, mostly it is frequent in the adolescence stage. Its causes are very varied but in most cases it appears due to the accumulation of bait and residue on the skin.

It is important to remember that dirt and sebum on the skin usually clog the pores, this results in a bacterial infection thus causing quite severe acne, however, the key is to attack early with good hygiene.

For the aforementioned, there are natural cleansing masks. These mask help us protect our skin from environmental contamination and at the same time take care of the affected dermis. Take note:

Aloe vera and apple mask to fight acne

Ingredients

½ large yellow apple

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons of oatmeal powder

Preparation

To start you must grind or process the apple until you get a consistency similar to that of the mash. Then add the sage gel and process it again until you get a homogeneous mixture. Finally add the oatmeal powder.

This mixture must be applied to the face and left to act for 20 minutes, then rinse with plenty of cold water to close the pores.

