Show in Cuba-Mexico – Espabox

Juan Francisco Arias

Photos: Majo Gómez

Last Friday in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the fighters of the Cuban Olympic Selection, for the first time in history, and a team of mexican professionals. The event was organized by the Cuban Boxing Federation, through its president Alberto Puig, and the Golden Ring promotions company, led by the Mexican Gerardo Saldívar.

The undercard, made up of eight six-round bouts, and each one of them without announcement of the final result because they were exhibition bouts, was starred by the Cuban Andy Cruz, Former AIBA World Champion and Former Pan American Champion, and Former Mexican World Champion Miguel “Puppet” Vázquez, who put on a great show in which Cruz even kissed the canvas on one occasion in a very close match.

The former Olympic champion of Cuba Roniel Iglesias and the mexican Jose Miguel Borrego They did the same in the welterweight division, as they fought hard in an equally close match of different styles. The Palenque Coliseum also vibrated with the fight between the Mexican Rolando Soto Y Dainier Peró de Cuba, in the heavyweight division.

In the cruise division, the local Julian Fernandez had to face the elusive Julius Caesar La Cruz de Cuba, who provided a great defensive display.

The Cubans Arlen lopez Y Yoel feliciano they faced the mexican Riojas and the Venezuelan Alfonso Flórez in two good fights at light heavyweight and super middleweight, respectively, and they didn’t want to be left behind. The store Emmanuel Dominguez also showed his skills against Yosvani Veitía from Cuba.