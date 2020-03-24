On March 23 but 1968 one of the most important musicians we have ever met was born, that’s right, we talk about the beloved Damon Albarn, To who We met in the 90s for being the leader and vocalist of Blur, for leading the britpop movement with his archrivals Oasis and above all for giving us true hymns of the time with Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree, taking up that tradition of telling stories of British life.

After great records like Parklife, Blur or 13, Damon decided to take a break from the enormous fame he had for creating songs without so much pressure. In 1998, together with cartoonist Jamie Hewlett, he began to devise what would perhaps be his best-known project, Gorillaz, that became a phenomenon by being the first animated band in history and by presenting us with a concept that remains innovative after so many years.

Damon is one of those musicians who never tires of composing music, That is why, in addition to these two projects, he has created super bands such as The Good, The Bad and The Queen together with Paul Simonon, Simon Ton and Tony Allen or Rocket Juice & The Moon with the same Allen and Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers.. As if this were not enough, he also has the Africa Express collective, he has composed music for operas and stagings, he got into acting and many, but many more things, this man is a whole box of monerías.

Do you remember when he went out with a wrestler mask to Vive Latino?

Over the years we have fallen in love with epic performances in our country, Who does not remember the showsazo he gave with Blur in Vive Latino 2013? Perhaps they had to see the epic return of Gorillaz at the same festival or the set that he ventured as a soloist in the 2014 Corona Capital. Either way, it always shows us that it is a crack, on and off stage.

But now it’s up to you to leave us with the square eye and make us see that there is no fan more fan than you of Damon Albarn with this quiz in which we asked even the name of the doctor who brought him into this world, jiar jiar, well, it’s not that bad, but you do have to be a little nailed to pass it with 10, do you fancy yourself?

Damon Albarn’s quiz