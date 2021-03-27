Show great charms, Alexa Dellanos poses from the beach

Shows great charms, Alexa Dellanos poses from the beach | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos visited the beach and he could not miss the opportunity to photograph himself in various poses, always leaving his charms in sight and making his fans enjoy the images a lot.

That’s right, the pretty girl attended Your favorite place in the world and I enjoy the sun, sand and water, wearing this blue swimsuit, which greatly favored her, contrasting with her beautiful skin and making her look more than imposing.

This is his last publication on his official Instagram account in which he posted 5 photos in which we were able to see her in different positions but always determined that her beauty should be the center of attention, having already managed to gather more than 80,000 likes in a short time, as well as hundreds of comments, where she is congratulated on her beautiful pieces of entertainment. flatter and of course describe some creative compliments.

There is no doubt that Alexa enjoys the beach a lot and is grateful that the weather has allowed him to attend in this way since a few days ago he was very cool and he had not been able to go comfortably and enjoy the sun on his skin.

Of course, the young woman took her dog with her so that she could run on the sand and also enjoy the wonderful day that she was doing and when she returned home she realized that she had gotten very tired and that she just wanted to rest.

She told us that her dog is very hyperactive and that she is running around the house many times, so she thinks that she should take her more often so that she takes out all those energies that she has saved and feels much better like her since she has him too sweet.

There is no doubt that daughter of Myrka Dellanos She really enjoys being an influencer always looking to call new users to her accounts, in fact she is currently celebrating that she reached more than 2 million followers on tiktok.

However, his Instagram account is seen to be somewhat stagnant and has not grown in a few months, something that seems a bit strange to us because it has the attention of Internet users, however, it seems that many of them do not use accounts of Instagram.

It could be that Alexa Dellanos fans do not want to access their accounts and follow her, however, she will continue to create content for them and grateful for everything she has achieved thanks to them, managing to work with various fashion and fashion brands among many other things. .

