Music and cinema are two arts that, when combined, have an unbeatable power to give that extra dose of encouragement. Through biographies or completely fictional works, viewers enjoy a real show without leaving the couch.

1 – Elis (2016)

With Andreia Horta in the role of the singer, considered a reference in Brazilian music to the present day, the production brings great performances of the actress on vocals. For the role, she took intensive singing lessons for three months. The result was awarded: the mineira owns the Kikito for Best Actress at the Gramado Festival in 2016 and the film took it as Best Film.

The cinema classic showed, already in the 60’s, all the transformative power brought by music. After Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) becomes a nanny for the family of banker George Banks (David Tomlinson), the whole family routine changes positively.

3 – Nina (2016)

Inspired by the story of one of the most striking voices in the US soul and R&B, Nina Simone. The American also played a key role in the battle for civil rights for African Americans. “She is essential to American history, especially as a woman,” said the singer in the feature, Zoe Saldana.

True international classics, from Elton John to Madonna, are played in the feature film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. In the famous Moulin Rouge, the young Christian falls in love with the courtesan Satine, star of the place. With two Oscars and several awards, the production is the right choice for those who love musicals with that little touch of drama.

Based on the biography “Vale Tudo – The Sound and Fury of Tim Maia”, by Nelson Motta, the feature covers five decades of the intense and full of personality of the Carioca. Interpreter of “Síndico”, affectionate nickname given by Jorge Ben Jor to his friend, in the second phase of the feature, Babu Santana was awarded for his performance in the project at the 2015 Grand Prix of Brazilian Cinema.

Winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song, the film presents the life of Elton John from the first years of his life to fame, also showing difficult situations – such as his rehabilitation – that made him grow and become the icon of current pop. Taaron Egerton, interpreter of the star, uses his own voice in the feature and was advised by John to interpret it without making an extremely credible copy, creating his own version.

The band that revolutionized the music scene in the 70s also made history in cinema. The film that brings the story of Queen, formed by Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), Brian May (Gwilym Lee), Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) and John Deacon (Joe Mazzello), became the most viewed biopic of world cinema and took home no less than four Oscars.

Winner of 6 Oscars, the musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has already won over music fans because it takes place in Los Angeles, a city considered the entertainment capital of the world. Aspiring actress Mia and jazz pianist Sebastian try to pursue their respective career dreams and, at the same time, discover more about each other, engaging in a romance.

Inspired by the homonymous autobiography of Erasmo Carlos, the feature shows the singer’s encounters and mismatches, lived by Chay Suede, with other names of Brazilian music, such as Roberto Carlos (Gabriel Leone) and Tim Maia (Vinicius Alexandre) and Wanderleia (Malu Rodrigues) . The young guard’s relaxed tone and successes pack the plot!

Ren’s passion for dance (Kenny Wormald) will surely make you get up off the couch or at least stomp your feet while you have the popcorn in your hand. The film tells the story of the young man, recently arrived in a country town where dance and loud music are strictly prohibited by the local reverend. Determined, the protagonist defies the rules and ends up living a love story with Ariel (Julianne Hough), daughter of the authoritarian leader.

(By Marilise Gomes)

