Show Anastasia Kvitko her best angle from the beach! | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko surprised her followers wearing what some would consider her best angle, of course she did it using tiny garments, in this case a colorful swimsuit.

The best thing about your photo is that it shows inside the Beach and above all very well accompanied, it is certain that for some it has been something adorable.

Anastasia kvitko He is on vacation enjoying a tropical paradise and showing off to his followers his figure in various publications, as a professional and flirtatious celebrity.

It was in his Instagram stories where he delighted more than one with this flirty blue swimsuit, which by the way was quite tiny, so he exposed his huge charms.

The beautiful Anastasiya Kvitko As she is also known, she was enjoying the water with one of her pets, it could be one of her Pomeranian dogs who was completely wet.

From what can be seen in the part where the model was, it was not so deep, because she was sitting with her puppy between her shapely legs, it was something nice that this time she could travel with her pets and not miss the fun together.