Show Ana Cheri her cute “heart” by wearing a swimsuit! | Instagram

With only two images the beautiful model and businesswoman Ana Cheri conquered her fans again, using a flirtatious, tight and especially tiny swimsuit Rosa managed to do it without complications.

Ana Cheri made a tender confession in his post, he admitted that his favorite colors are pink and green, this time he was wearing a swimsuit that had one of his favorite colors, pink.

The beautiful American celebrity appears in the first Photo Wearing her “heart” with said outfit that is lost among her charms, we could say that it is pure perfection, while she was standing in tennis shoes and pink socks as well.

In the second image, she is already sitting with her legs slightly open facing her, so her superior charms were the protagonists of this photo.

So that this look, in addition to being flirtatious and perhaps a bit risque, had a tender touch, Ana Cheri she decided to wear a pastel colored hat which she wears in her two photos.

After eight hours of having shared it, it already has more than one hundred thousand like’s; in his description he mentions that you can find better photos in his biography.