Reggaetonera Rosalía spends her days at home, enjoying solitude. Or not so much? The Spaniard recorded herself and uploaded the video to her social networks, where she lacks happiness. Did the live by J Balvin and the actress Úrsula Corberó affect you?

April 04, 20209: 26 AM

During these difficult times, it seems that the Spanish singer Rosalia she decided to spend them alone in her home.

Still, she showed on her social networks that she would not be “very happy” about it, but quite the opposite: not only lonely, but sad and boring.

With this video created with the famous Tik Tok application, Rosalía surprised her fans, using her song ‘Dolerme’ in the background. Do you miss someone

“I no longer know why he doesn’t want to hurt / I accelerate to see if I can crash,” is heard while Rosalía recorded herself from different angles: having a glass of water, brushing her teeth, lying on the couch, next to her dog. Followers claim to know the cause of it.

Amid the rumors about alleged romance between reggaetoneros Rosalía and J Balvin, The artist from ‘Con Altura’ performed a live performance with his favorite actress, the Spanish Úrsula Corberó, protagonist of The Paper House, series of Netflix.

There, the conversation had various tones, most of them “dangerous”. Corberó means competition for Rosalía? Is the interpreter of ‘Malamente’ in love with J Balvin but he does not take the first step?

.