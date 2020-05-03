The World Health Organization says no. However, the United States authorities weigh whether, eventually, that indication could change.

The debate is taking place amid such a severe shortage that the Joint Commission, which accredits American hospitals, said Tuesday that if facilities cannot provide adequate mouthguards, health workers are allowed to wear theirs from their homes.

Frontline health workers have the greatest need for mouthguards. And when a person is sick, wearing a face mask helps reduce the chance of infecting others. In places where family members care for the sick at home, the WHO has also recommended that they wear a face mask.

But “there is no specific evidence to indicate that the use of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit,” WHO director of epidemics, physician Mike Ryan, told reporters Monday.

“In fact, there is some evidence to indicate the opposite,” he added, pointing to the risks of a poorly fitting face shield or touching the face while removing or putting it on.

For months, as the COVID-19 disease crisis grew and the face masks disappeared from the shelves, the US health authorities had agreed with the above. The virus is believed to be spread more through cough or sneeze particles than smaller particles than health workers can find, and therefore the main advice has been to keep a distance of about 1.8 meters (6 feet). ) between ones and others.

“Seriously folks, stop buying face masks!” Public health director Jerome Adams tweeted on February 29. “They are not effective in preventing the general public from contracting coronaviruses, but if healthcare providers cannot obtain them to treat sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk.”

But the use of face masks has long been common in some countries during respiratory disease outbreaks, especially in some parts of Asia. But as questions grew about whether people can spread the virus before knowing if they are infected – something that is supposed to address social estrangement, a growing group of people wondered what harm it would do to wear some type of mouth cover in public.

Physician Anthony Fauci, director of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said the White House task force to tackle the outbreak is examining the idea, but he must first ensure that such action does not take supplies away from health workers.

For now, the recommendation published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is: “If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and that person cannot use a face mask) “

