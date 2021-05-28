Should you take blood thinners before getting the AstraZeneca vaccine?

These are the complications of the AstraZeneca 3:54 vaccine

Questions about the covid-19 vaccine

Can someone of any age who will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine start anticoagulant treatment before, during, and after vaccination, to avoid a clot? – Raúl Ackerman🔭 (@RTelescopico) May 26, 2021

Hello Raul. This is not recommended and has not been proven helpful. The side effects of the blood thinner can be much more serious.

@drhuerta good afternoon my brother has had guillan barre syndrome more than 25 years ago he followed a treatment with a neurologist and there were no sequelae, but four years ago he got the flu vaccine and had discomforts such as body and joint pain . – Gabriela Vera Vásquez (@ GabrielaVeraVs1) May 27, 2021

Hello Gabriela. According to the United States CDC, people who have had Guillain Barre can receive vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Ask for @drhuerta! Can there be placebos in vaccines? And if there are, how to recognize and differentiate them from a real vaccine! @opsoms @CNN – quinsza (@Quinsza) May 26, 2021

Hi Quinsza. That a dose does not contain the vaccine but a placebo would be a deception. Placebos are only used in phase 3 vaccine studies.

@drhuerta My wife is breastfeeding my 9-month-old daughter, can she get vaccinated with Sinopharm or Sputnik v? And 2.- are the 2 doses of all vaccines different? Or is there one that is the same item? Thanks, Greetings from Bolivia – Luis Angulo (@luigitb) May 25, 2021

Hi Luis. The United States CDC recommends that pregnant and lactating women get vaccinated. Protective neutralizing antibodies can pass to the baby through the placenta and milk.

@drhuerta good morning, I received the 2nd. Dose of the vaccine for hepatitis B about 15 days ago, can I get vaccinated for Covid 19? – Alvaro (@ Alvaro85777495) May 25, 2021

Hello Alvaro. Yes of course. It is recommended to get vaccinated against covid-19 fifteen days after receiving any other vaccine. This is because it is not convenient to add the side effects that may occur.

@drhuerta my mother was vaccinated a week ago with the Pfizer, and she is getting doses of intravenous vitamin C, and tomorrow she will have her third dose of the vitamin, my question is whether normal can continue to put the vitamin? or do you have to wait 14 days? – Lizett Castillo (@Liiztt) May 27, 2021

Hi Lizett. First, intravenous doses of vitamin C have not proven useful for the treatment or prevention of disease. Second, that combination has not been studied, so it is impossible for me to help you. I am sorry.

Roberto and Dave ask: Can I get two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to increase its effectiveness?

Hello. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown in phase 1, 2 and 3 studies to be effective with just one dose. It is not recommended to use two doses.

Good evening Dr. after applying the astrazeneca vaccine, after a few weeks one is already protected. – Maria Luisa Lobo (@ MariaLuisaLobo3) May 25, 2021

Hello Maria Luisa. Optimal protection begins two weeks after the second dose.

@drhuerta Good evening, Dr. What effect does the consumption of antibiotics have after the first dose. After how long can it be consumed – Stefania (@ Steffynm87) May 25, 2021

Hi Stefania. In general, no medicine is contraindicated after receiving the vaccine. You can receive your antibiotics if your doctor has prescribed them.

Can an 18-year-old girl get a single dose of the Johnson vaccine? – FolkloreandoES (@FolkloreandoES) May 24, 2021

Folkloreando. That is the indication for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose and in people 18 years and older.

@drhuerta I will travel to the USA to apply the vaccine in my country the process is very slow, I was going to opt for J&J but they told me that Pfizer was better even if I only got the first dose. Is it true? What% protection would only the first dose of Pfizer give me against that of J&J. – Maria (@ Maria59361787) May 24, 2021

Hello Maria. Good question. Phase 1, 2 and 3 studies found that the Pfizer vaccine needs a booster to give full protection, whereas the opposite is true of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only needs one dose.

Until studies are conducted to prove otherwise, we must follow that indication.

Questions about vaccines and pre-existing conditions

Good afternoon Dr. Huerta, a 40-year-old relative has arthritis (gout) and is afraid to get vaccinated. Are they unfounded fears or do you need to see a doctor before getting vaccinated against Covid 19? – Luis Cavero (@Luis_sin_Zeta) May 25, 2021

Hi Luis. Your family member should not be afraid of getting vaccinated. There is no contraindication that a person with gout can be vaccinated.

@drhuerta, I am asthmatic, which vaccine is more recommended and my brother-in-law smoker is some contraindicated – MaríaCristinadeMuñoz (@ marymar1672) May 26, 2021

Hello Maria. All vaccines prevent serious disease that causes complications in all types of people.

@drhuerta hello Doc. I would like to ask you a question. I am 33 years old and they vaccinated me with astrazeneca, I had no major complications, but in the next few days they will give me the second dose. Could there be cases of thrombosis, if in the 1st I did not have? – Brenda (@ Brenda13430253) May 26, 2021

Hi Brenda. That is possible, although most cases occur after the first dose. On the other hand, remember that this is a very rare complication.

@drhuerta, hello I am 49 years old, in 2012 I had a TVT, deep venal thrombosis followed by a pulmonary embolism, in August 2020 I had a heart attack and they implanted 5 Stens, on May 21 I suffered another pulmonary embolism, my question … Is it recommended pfizer or another? – Joel (@ Joel52852884) May 25, 2021

Hi Joel. That is a decision up to your personal doctor, however, if you are concerned that the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine may cause thrombosis, most people who have had that complication have no history of clot formation.

@drhuerta today I woke up with a sore throat, congested chest and flu symptoms, NO fever, NO cough, NO headache … And today I get my vaccine against covid 19 … Is it wise to apply it? Or should I wait? – JCCH (@ JCCH6898) May 25, 2021

Hello JCCH. It is not recommended to do so because the possible side effects of the vaccine can add to the symptoms of the flu process and the discomfort can be intense. Wait until you fully recover and get vaccinated.

Questions about infection and the vaccine

@mabel_huertas @drhuerta good morning, what is the explanation for waiting 90 days to get the vaccine after discharge? Thank you – Sof Alania (@sof_alania) May 26, 2021

The CDC in the United States recommends vaccinating from the day the disease is overcome and its quarantine, although they say that – because the immunity of the natural disease lasts at least 90 days – it is possible to wait until that day.

Dr Huerta. If I already got Coronavirus, how long should I wait to get vaccinated? – Alcarto (@ Alcarto1) May 27, 2021

The CDC in the United States recommends vaccinating from the day the disease is overcome and its quarantine, although they say that – because the immunity of the natural disease lasts at least 90 days – it is possible to wait until that day.

Dr Huerta, my dad was hospitalized for 15 days for COVID-19 (No ICU) and he was discharged on March 21. Your vaccination will be this Sunday, May 30, can you be vaccinated without problem? Currently saturates 97 and takes respiratory therapy. He is hypertensive but has no other discomfort – Alison Varillas (@AlisonVarillas) May 25, 2021

Sure you do, Alison. The CDC in the United States recommends vaccinating from the day the disease is overcome and its quarantine, although they say that – because the immunity of the natural disease lasts at least 90 days – it is possible to wait until that day.

@drhuerta good day. I was vaccinated with pfziser and 22 days I received the second dose and that day I found out that I had contact with a positive 5 days ago. I took the pcr test and it came out positive. What should I do to repeat the second dose when I am negative or how to act? Thank you – diego martinez (@diegomartinezac) May 25, 2021

That is very rare, and as we saw in the episode of May 27, in the 101 million people vaccinated, 10,262 cases of vovid-19 occurred. You should immediately consult with your doctor for a close follow-up of your case.

@drhuerta Dear doctor, my mother received the 1st dose of the vaccine 12 days ago but yesterday she had a fever and today the PCR + came out. Will you already have any protection from the vaccine to face COVID? Thanks for your kind reply. – Viviana Gastanaga (@vigastanaga) May 24, 2021

Hi Viviana. Yes of course. Precisely the neutralizing antibodies start to be produced approximately 10 to 15 days after the first dose. You should immediately consult a doctor to follow up on your mother.

Other questions about the coronavirus

@drhuerta https://t.co/85IewmGmAP postcovid patient, and my chest pains and punctures in my back does not end. They prescribe me painkillers and relaxants but it only relieves. The insurance does not give a diagnosis and recommends me to “deal with it” … – Danny Silva (@ maker192207) May 26, 2021

I’m so sorry for what you’re going through, Danny. It seems that you have the aftermath of the disease and you should put yourself in the hands of an internal medicine doctor who will send you to a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor.

@drhuerta Hi Dr., how high is the risk of playing soccer outdoors, if I wear a face mask but others don’t? I’m not vaccinated yet Thank you very much! – Alberto Patron (@mAlbertoPatron) May 25, 2021

Hello Alberto. The fact that you are outdoors and wearing a mask reduces the risk, but does not eliminate it. This is because soccer is a sport of contact and exposure to the breath of the players.

