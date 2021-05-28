Should you take blood thinners before getting the AstraZeneca vaccine?

(CNN Spanish) – Like every Friday, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers questions from the audience about covid-19, mostly about the vaccine.

In this episode we resolve doubts about the contagion after the vaccine, about receiving doses of antigen reinforcements, among other questions.

Questions about the covid-19 vaccine

Hello Raul. This is not recommended and has not been proven helpful. The side effects of the blood thinner can be much more serious.

Hello Gabriela. According to the United States CDC, people who have had Guillain Barre can receive vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

Hi Quinsza. That a dose does not contain the vaccine but a placebo would be a deception. Placebos are only used in phase 3 vaccine studies.

Hi Luis. The United States CDC recommends that pregnant and lactating women get vaccinated. Protective neutralizing antibodies can pass to the baby through the placenta and milk.

Hello Alvaro. Yes of course. It is recommended to get vaccinated against covid-19 fifteen days after receiving any other vaccine. This is because it is not convenient to add the side effects that may occur.

Hi Lizett. First, intravenous doses of vitamin C have not proven useful for the treatment or prevention of disease. Second, that combination has not been studied, so it is impossible for me to help you. I am sorry.

Roberto and Dave ask: Can I get two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to increase its effectiveness?

Hello. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown in phase 1, 2 and 3 studies to be effective with just one dose. It is not recommended to use two doses.

Hello Maria Luisa. Optimal protection begins two weeks after the second dose.

Hi Stefania. In general, no medicine is contraindicated after receiving the vaccine. You can receive your antibiotics if your doctor has prescribed them.

Folkloreando. That is the indication for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose and in people 18 years and older.

Hello Maria. Good question. Phase 1, 2 and 3 studies found that the Pfizer vaccine needs a booster to give full protection, whereas the opposite is true of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only needs one dose.

Until studies are conducted to prove otherwise, we must follow that indication.

Questions about vaccines and pre-existing conditions

Hi Luis. Your family member should not be afraid of getting vaccinated. There is no contraindication that a person with gout can be vaccinated.

Hello Maria. All vaccines prevent serious disease that causes complications in all types of people.

Hi Brenda. That is possible, although most cases occur after the first dose. On the other hand, remember that this is a very rare complication.

Hi Joel. That is a decision up to your personal doctor, however, if you are concerned that the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine may cause thrombosis, most people who have had that complication have no history of clot formation.

Hello JCCH. It is not recommended to do so because the possible side effects of the vaccine can add to the symptoms of the flu process and the discomfort can be intense. Wait until you fully recover and get vaccinated.

Questions about infection and the vaccine

The CDC in the United States recommends vaccinating from the day the disease is overcome and its quarantine, although they say that – because the immunity of the natural disease lasts at least 90 days – it is possible to wait until that day.

Sure you do, Alison. The CDC in the United States recommends vaccinating from the day the disease is overcome and its quarantine, although they say that – because the immunity of the natural disease lasts at least 90 days – it is possible to wait until that day.

That is very rare, and as we saw in the episode of May 27, in the 101 million people vaccinated, 10,262 cases of vovid-19 occurred. You should immediately consult with your doctor for a close follow-up of your case.

Hi Viviana. Yes of course. Precisely the neutralizing antibodies start to be produced approximately 10 to 15 days after the first dose. You should immediately consult a doctor to follow up on your mother.

Other questions about the coronavirus

I’m so sorry for what you’re going through, Danny. It seems that you have the aftermath of the disease and you should put yourself in the hands of an internal medicine doctor who will send you to a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor.

Hello Alberto. The fact that you are outdoors and wearing a mask reduces the risk, but does not eliminate it. This is because soccer is a sport of contact and exposure to the breath of the players.

