Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, more and more consumers are concerned about buying groceries in supermarkets. If you are concerned about the possibility of contracting this highly contagious virus from contact with food or other packaging that you have not washed, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reassuring news for you.

Recently, the FDA reiterated its guidelines that the risk of the virus being transmitted in this way is very low because there are no confirmed cases or evidence that it is possible to contract the coronavirus by contacting food and packaging.

FDA has heard your concerns about shopping for #food safely. We want to assure you there is currently NO evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the # COVID19. More food shopping info here: https://t.co/fYSYA9TH2R – FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) April 16, 2020

The FDA knows of your concern about the safe purchase of #foods. We want to guarantee that at this time there is no evidence of food or food packaging for humans or animals associated with the transmission of # COVID19. More information about buying food here:

“We want to assure consumers that there is currently no evidence of food or human or animal food packaging associated with transmission of the coronavirus causing COVID-19,” the FDA wrote in a press release. “This particular coronavirus causes respiratory illness and spreads from person to person, unlike foodborne gastrointestinal viruses such as norovirus and hepatitis A, which are often spread through contaminated food.”

TODAY the researcher and correspondent of NBC, Vicky Nguyen. “Data-reactid =” 19 “>” You are more likely to catch it by going to the supermarket and touching a dirty handle or door knob and then putting your hand up to your face, “he told TODAY on Monday. NBC researcher and correspondent Vicky Nguyen.

The FDA has reiterated its guidelines that the risk of contracting coronavirus from contact with food or food packaging is very low (TODAY).

While the FDA says the risks of contracting coronavirus from contact with food or food packaging are very low, Nguyen does have some advice for those who want to take extra precautionary measures.

When you get home, run a disinfectant wipe through the food container. Make sure you don’t use the same wipe to clean the food.

Leave food out for 24 hours or more to remove any live virus that may be on the surface of the package.

If you can’t complete the first two steps, save food and wash your hands well afterward.

“Remember this: The main routes of transmission are coughing and sneezing, being around other people, or touching frequent contact surfaces when you’re away from home,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen also shared guidelines on how to treat other surfaces that could come into your home to stay safe during the pandemic. According to studies and health experts, all of these surfaces are considered unlikely to transmit the coronavirus.

Researcher and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen gave guidelines for handling takeaway containers (TODAY).

Takeaway packaging

When you receive your order, put the container in the sink, take out the food with the help of cutlery and put them on a clean plate.

Clean the cutlery, discard the containers, and then wash your hands thoroughly.

Use other cutlery to eat.

Food

Clothes and shoes

Practice social distancing when you have to run essential errands to reduce the chances of viral particles sticking to your clothes.

If someone sneezes or coughs into your hair or clothing while you are out, you should change your clothes and wash your hair immediately after coming home.

Wear a pair of shoes when you go outside and leave them at the door when you get home.

If the shoes can be washed, wash them periodically.

Cardboard container

Leave the package outside for more than 24 hours.

If you can’t do it, wash your hands immediately after handling.

Open the box, dump the contents into a clean area, throw the container in the trash, and wash your hands again before touching the inside contents.

Mailbox